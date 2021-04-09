4 x 100 boys relay

Blue Ridge’s Zane Rex, left, races toward the finish line in the final leg of the 4x100 relay finals Saturday at the Blue Ridge Invitational. The Yellowjackets won the event, and the Lobos were second.

 Photos Jeff Jackson/The Independent

The Snowflake boys and girls dominated the 13-team Blue Ridge Invitational track meet Saturday by winning a total of 44 events.

The girls claimed 15 events and placed second in 10 others. The boys had nine wins and 10 second places.

In girls team scoring, the Lobos piled up 311.33 points, while Show Low was a distant second with 77.5 points and third-place Blue Ridge tallied 61 points.

For boys scoring, first-place Snowflake finished with 283 points, Poston Butte had 95.75, and the host Yellowjackets 83.12 for third place.

