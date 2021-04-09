The Snowflake boys and girls dominated the 13-team Blue Ridge Invitational track meet Saturday by winning a total of 44 events.
The girls claimed 15 events and placed second in 10 others. The boys had nine wins and 10 second places.
In girls team scoring, the Lobos piled up 311.33 points, while Show Low was a distant second with 77.5 points and third-place Blue Ridge tallied 61 points.
For boys scoring, first-place Snowflake finished with 283 points, Poston Butte had 95.75, and the host Yellowjackets 83.12 for third place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.