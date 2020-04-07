The Snowflake boys and girls track and field teams swept the team championships at the Fifth Annual Small School Invitational at Chandler High School on March 7.
The Lobos outpaced Kingman Lee Williams 100-61 in the boys’ team scoring and the Lady Lobos took first with 137.5 points, well ahead of runner-up Flagstaff Coconino (75.5).
The St. Johns girls (28 points) were also impressive with an eighth-place finish among 33 teams earning points. The Redskin boys (11) were 19th overall in the meet that attracted 45 schools from mostly divisions 3 and 4.
The Snowflake girls could have been on pace toward a third consecutive state championship had the season not been canceled in mid-March due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19.
Snowflake junior Mignon Ritz won the 800 meter run with a time of two minutes, 28.17 seconds, a school record. Her time is the second best mark in Division 3 this season.
Lobo senior Payson Stepp cleared 14 feet, 7 inches in the pole vault to tie Coconino’s Grant Hagaman for first at the Small School Invitational. Stepp’s height is the best mark in D3 this year.
St. Johns senior Caleb Myers cleared 13-0 for fifth place and tie for second best in D4 in 2020.
The Lobo 4x800 relay team of Caitlyn King, Alyssa Hall, Hallie Nichols and Ritz posted the second best time in D3 by winning the event with a time of 10:24.22.
Snowflake junior Jaidee Willis also posted the top Division 3 mark with a winning distance of 117 feet in the javelin. Raban Lindsey, a senior from St. Johns, was fifth in the javelin with a distance of 91-4 — the top mark in D4.
Lobo senior Patrick Henderson posted the second-best D3 long jump distance by winning the event at the Small School Invite with a jump of 21 feet, 4 inches.
Trystan Hancock, a junior, won two events at the meet. She cleared 35 feet, 10.5 inches, D3’s second-best time (teammate Reagan Olson is ranked No. 1), to win the triple jump.
Hancock won the long jump with a 16-1.5, but St. Johns sophomore Kinley Crosby’s third-place distance of 15-9 ranks her third in D4.
Lady Lobos also winning events at the Small School Invitational were the 4x100 relay team of Sarah Gurr, Eliza Gurr, Hancock and Olson, who took first with a time of 52.41 seconds. The Lobo 4x400 meter relay team of Caitlyn King, Riley Toone, Eliza Gurr and Ritz took first with a time of 4:22.84.
Lily Lundberg, a freshman, cleared 5 feet, 0 inches to win the girls’ high jump.
Other event winners for the Snowflake boys were junior Kaden Clark, who won the 3200 meters in 11:06.78.
Division 3’s top-ranked 4x800 relay team, Snowflake’s Clark, Noah Fish, Caleb Anson and Ryan Kay, won the event at the Small School Invite with a time of 8:30.71.
