SCOTTSDALE — The Snowflake Lobos were successful right out of the gate against American Leadership Academy Gilbert during the 3A semifinals at Coronado High School last Saturday, Dec. 5. But the Lobos saw their 21-0, first-half lead evaporate and the team had to dodge two shots at victory by the revived Eagles.
With the game tied at 21-all in the final minute, an ALA field goal that could have won it sailed just to the right of the goal post, sending the game to overtime.
Snowflake scored and took a 28-21 in the first overtime and the Eagles answered with a touchdown, but went for the two-point conversion to win it, and came up a foot short, giving Snowflake a 28-27 win.
The Lobos, the No. 2 seed in the playoffs, will face top-seeded Yuma Catholic, a 36-20 winner against No. 4 Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian in Saturday’s nightcap, for the 3A state championship on Saturday, Dec. 12, back at Coronado High.
In last Saturday’s 2A semifinals at Gilbert Higley High, No. 3 Eloy Santa Cruz defeated No. 7 St. Johns, 27-20, and No. 1 Benson beat No. 4 Phoenix Arizona Lutheran, 34-27, to advance to the final this Saturday at Coronado.
Kickoff for the 2A final is at 1 p.m. and the Snowflake-Yuma Catholic game kicks off at 6 p.m.
NOTE – For more on last Saturday’s semfinal games and a preview of this Saturday’s 3A championship, see the Friday, Dec. 11 Independent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.