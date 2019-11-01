The Show Low Cougars, winless in 3A East play, looked out of the playoff picture as they hosted No. 4 Snowflake in a region game on Friday, Oct. 25.
But the visiting Lobos found out they had their hands full and Cougar fans saw how good their team could have been this season had it not been for injuries to several key players.
Keegan Clark, who returned to action after missing six weeks with a broken jaw, raced 77 yards for a touchdown on Show Low’s second play from scrimmage to give the Cougars the early advantage.
Snowflake got onto the scoreboard with a 31-yard field goal by Samuel Crockett late in the first quarter.
Show Low had a chance to add to its lead following a fumble recovery late in the second quarter. The Cougars moved the ball to within the Lobos’ 5 yard line but failed to score.
After Snowflake’s Treven Hensley recovered a Cougar fumble on the first series of the second half, the Lobos went 42 yards to take the lead for good. Brig Turley capped the drive with a 15-yard TD run and the Lobos led 10-7 after Crockett’s PAT.
Show Low was backed up at their own 1 yard line after the kickoff. After a quick punt, the Lobos took possession again with a short field. Ethan Ramage capped the 48-yard drive with a 1-yard keeper for the TD. After Crockett’s PAT, the Lobos led 17-7.
Show Low’s Cal Fawcett ran for a TD and Turley ran for another score in the fourth quarter to cap the scoring.
Turley led the Lobos with 119 yards and two TDs on 22 carries. Ramage was 9-of-14 passing for 114 yards. Nick McVicker led the Lobo receivers with four catches for 60 yards.
The Cougars, one week after taking East Region leading Payson down to the wire on Oct. 18, were without key starters Zachary and Quinton Maxwell in the Snowflake game.
But Show Low had five defenders with at least 10 total tackles. Cooper Ervien, a sophomore, led the way with 16 tackles. Anthony Avila and Ridge Lee had 14 and 13 tackles, respectively, and Trenton Beeler and Fawcett had 11 and 10 stops, respectively. Lee, along with Jack Baird, had a fumble recovery apiece.
Snowflake (8-1, 3-1 in the 3A East) plays host to Winslow tonight in a 7 p.m. game. The Lobos still have a shot at a share of the region title if Blue Ridge defeats Payson tonight in Lakeside.
Show Low dropped to 23rd in the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s rankings on Tuesday, Oct. 29. Tonight the Cougars travel to winless Holbrook for the teams’ regular season finale. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.