Saturday night was the season opener for Uranium Capital Speedway in the town of Milan, a suburb of Grants, New Mexico.
Nine drivers from the White Mountains area showed up for the event to compete with drivers from New Mexico and Colorado.
The Meeks racing family was there as well as Jay Niver from Jay’s Auto Repair and Swade Roberts from Hatch Toyota.
It was edge-of-your-seat racing for all divisions, and the drivers put on a show for the fans, with side-by-side action until the checkered flag.
Roy Meeks led the feature in his A mod, until his ignition failed with a few laps to go. Gavin Meeks, Roy’s son, dominated the Hobby stock division to take the checkered flag. Shawna Meeks would take second place.
It was Swade Roberts’ first time running his X mod since the building of his new Hatch Toyota race car, so learning the handling was his top goal.
As for the local track, the fate of Show Low Speedway park is still unknown. It has been over two racing seasons since it’s been open. Local drivers will continue to run their cars at Uranium Capital Speedway in the meantime, which is just over a three-hour hour drive away.
