Five White Mountain schools are hosting crucial and/or historic football games tonight. St. Johns is at Blue Ridge in an interdivisional matchup of 2-0 teams. The Redskins won 27-18 in St. Johns last year. Both teams are greatly improved with solid young lines and a couple of veteran quarterbacks.

In another 2A at 3A matchup, Thatcher (0-1), winners of three consecutive state titles in 2A, is at Show Low (2-0) tonight. This game will give the Cougars a better idea of just how good they are.

The other big games of the night are Eloy Santa Cruz at Round Valley in a 2A non-region game, Florence at Snowflake in a 3A non-region contest, and Duncan at Dishchii’Bikoh for the first home varsity football game in Cibecue history.

Tonight’s high school football schedule

Kickoff for all games: 7 p.m.

St. Johns at Lakeside Blue Ridge

Duncan at Dishchii’Bikoh

Mogollon at Winkelman Hayden

Santa Cruz at Eagar Round Valley

Thatcher at Show Low

Florence at Snowflake

