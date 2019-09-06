Five White Mountain schools are hosting crucial and/or historic football games tonight. St. Johns is at Blue Ridge in an interdivisional matchup of 2-0 teams. The Redskins won 27-18 in St. Johns last year. Both teams are greatly improved with solid young lines and a couple of veteran quarterbacks.
In another 2A at 3A matchup, Thatcher (0-1), winners of three consecutive state titles in 2A, is at Show Low (2-0) tonight. This game will give the Cougars a better idea of just how good they are.
The other big games of the night are Eloy Santa Cruz at Round Valley in a 2A non-region game, Florence at Snowflake in a 3A non-region contest, and Duncan at Dishchii’Bikoh for the first home varsity football game in Cibecue history.
Tonight’s high school football schedule
Kickoff for all games: 7 p.m.
St. Johns at Lakeside Blue Ridge
Duncan at Dishchii’Bikoh
Mogollon at Winkelman Hayden
Santa Cruz at Eagar Round Valley
Thatcher at Show Low
Florence at Snowflake
