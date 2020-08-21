Snowflake native Matt Sherwood moved from 13th to 11th in team roping heading while competing in Pro Rodeo events in the first week of August.
The two-time world champion (2006 and 2008), who now lives at Pima, is on pace to qualify for his seventh career Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, if he can maintain his standing in the race for a spot in the Top 15 of the PRCA | RAM World Standings by the end of the regular season Sept. 30.
Sherwood, 50, and 25-year-old teammate Trey Yates (Pueblo, Colo.) have been sure and steady while competing with rodeo’s top ropers over the past few weeks. They finished in a three-way tie for eighth with a time of 4.9 seconds at the Fallon County Fair and Rodeo in Baker, Mont., on Aug. 15-16, earning $853 each.
Sherwood and Yates also finished in the money at a little rodeo, in terms of payout, with a 4.8-second outing in the Big Timber, Mont., Weekly Rodeo on Aug. 12. The duo tied the 2017 world championship team of Rough Rock’s Erich Rogers and Paden Bray of Stephenville, Texas, for third overall and all four brought home $791 apiece. Rogers, with season earnings of $128,633.62, is in 13th place, one spot and less than $2,000 ahead of Sherwood ($124,704.07) in the world header standings at the beginning of this week.
Rogers and Bray finished third with a 5.3-second run at the Sand & Sage Roundup in Lamar, Colo. on Aug. 7-8 and Sherwood and Yates were fourth (5.6) at the event to win $849 each. At the Cache County Fair and Rodeo in Logan, Utah on Aug. 6-8, Sherwood and Yates tied for eighth (5.0 sec.) to win $689 each. Back at Yuma, Colo. on Aug. 4-5, Sherwood and Yates tied for third (4.7 sec.) at the Yuma County Fair & Rodeo to win $1,120 each.
The duo helped meet travel expenses on their swing through the Rockies by finishing in a three-way tie for seventh (5.9 sec.) at the Douglas County Fair and Rodeo in Castle Rock, Colo. on Aug. 1-2, winning $701 each, and they won $3,399 each by winning the second round of team roping with a 4.3-second run at the Dodge City (Kan.) Roundup Rodeo on July 29-Aug. 2.
While nobody wants to be on the bubble when the season ends, it’s not a bad spot to be in at this point in the season. For the first time in three years, six ProRodeo athletes moved to the 16th spot at the same time and are less than $1,500 away from breaking into the Top 15 for their respective events.
There must be something special about the first full week of August because the only other time this happened in recent years was Aug. 10, 2017.
This time around, the list of the cowboys who moved to 16th includes two-time world saddle bronc champion (2007, 2011) Taos Muncy of Corona, N.M., who moved from 22nd in saddle bronc riding and was $1,086 away from breaking into the Top 15.
Climbing the ranks was no easy task for the cowboys on the bubble because it’s a moving target. From Aug. 3-9, 37 cowboys moved up within the Top 15 for their respective events thanks to the $977,538 in prize money that was on the table.
With only a little more than a month left in the season, the World’s Oldest Continuous Rodeo in Payson this weekend will be a big one. The team of Rogers and Bray, as well as Muncy, will compete on Friday night, according to the day sheets released this week.
Saturday afternoon’s performance will feature Sherwood and Yates, as well as the roping team of Derrick Begay (Seba Dalkai) and Ty Romo (Whiteriver), Taylor bareback rider Shon Gibson.
Taylor’s Wyatt Hancock is set to ride in Saturday night’s bareback performance, along with another roping team from the White Mountains, header Lane Stock, who now lives in San Tan Valley, and heeler Bruce Reidhead of Taylor.
EDITOR’S NOTE — The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association contributed to this story.
