WHITE MOUNTAIN LAKE — In a battle of “golfing gladiators,” Frank McShane narrowly defeated Les Nichols by one stroke to win the 2019 Silver Creek Club Championship on Sept. 7-8 at Silver Creek Golf Club. It was McShane’s third club championship win in the past four years.
With McShane leaking aim oil down the stretch, a surging NIchols gained four strokes on holes 14 through 17 to tie McShane going into the pivotal and final 18th hole. Using laser-type focus on the 18th tee box, McShane was able to completely slice the ball into the 10th fairway. Meanwhile, always the cool customer, Nichols proceeded to lace his tee shot straight and long down the middle of the 18th fairway — advantage: Nichols.
From there the competition played like true duffers, finally reaching the 18th green. After a lengthy read, McShane coolly lipped his six-inch putt into the side of the cup for a one-shot victory.
Nichols was awarded the President’s Cup trophy by club professional Ron Fett for having the best net score for the two-day event. Brad Johnson and Dave Niehuis tied for third place and Mike Foley finished with a very respectable fifth place.
Both Nichols and McShane agreed that, “golf isn’t a matter of life and death, it’s more serious than that!”
