The City of Show Low conducted its annual men's slow-pitch softball tournament, which is normally held over Memorial Day Weekend each year, on Sept. 4-7. The event was postponed until the Labor Day weekend because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The tournament was held at Show Low City Park fields and LDS church field.
Standard Plumbing/Bandits won the A Division Championship. The A Division runner-up is Truss Fab.
Tradelands won the B Division Championship and Sun West is the B Division runner-up. In the Consolation Bracket, the team In the Pitch won the C Division Championship.
