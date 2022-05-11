The No. 8-seeded Ray Wildcats ventured forth to top ranked Mogollon territory fresh off a 13-0 beating of Fredonia and confident in their ability to play with the Mustangs. Coach Reed Porter’s Mustangs had a different mindset, and it was the one that got them the No. 1-seeded position when they ended the game at 15-5.
Malaki Porter allowed a hit in the first inning but a heads-up play by first baseman Braxton Owens to pick a stray runner off second resulted in no runs for Ray.
And then the Mustang bats took over. The first four Mustangs in the lineup reached base on two singles, a walk and a hit batter and all four scored. Two RBIs by Malaki Porter and one by Fisher Porter and the Mustangs had a 4-0 first inning lead.
The second inning was a mirror image of the first as the top four in the lineup, after one out this time, reached base and scored to make the score 8-0 after two innings. Two RBIs each for Malaki Porter and Owens were the key hits in the inning.
Ray scored two runs in the third when with runners on second and third, the Bearcats got a clutch hit, but the batter was thrown out at second trying to stretch a single into a double and the rally died.
The Mustang bats did not, die that is, and Mogollon scored four more runs in the third to take a 12-2 lead.
Ray scored three runs in the fourth when the Wildcats got two singles bunched with two walks and an error. Again, though, a base running gaffe cut short the rally.
After two runs in the fourth made the score 14-5, Cael Porter came on in relief for the Mustangs and pitched a scoreless top of the fifth inning.
The drama of whether the game would continue past the fifth inning or become called by the 10-run rule was over shortly as Fisher Porter singled and Kyson Owens followed with a triple and the Mustangs walked off with the victory.
Cael Porter scored four runs from his leadoff spot using two singles and two walks to get on base. Adrian Suarez, batting next in the order, got two singles and was hit twice by pitches to lead to three more runs scored. Malaki Porter had six RBIs on two hits and two sacrifice flies while Braxton Owens had four RBIs on two doubles.
Mogollon plays No. 5-seeded Hayden in the 1A semifinals at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, May 13, at Diablo Stadium at ASU. A win means a date in the championship game on Saturday, May 14, at 4:00 p.m. again at Diablo Stadium.
