Six White Mountain area high school baseball teams began their quest for an Arizona State Championship. Only Mogollon High School remains in the hunt for an elusive title.
On April 30, Show Low and Blue Ridge saw their hopes die as they fell victim to rival 3A East squads. Show Low lost to Winslow 6-3 and Blue Ridge lost to nearby White Mountain foe Snowflake 15-5. That left only Snowflake alive in the 3A title quest. Alas, the Lobos lost a close game to Valley Christian 7-6 on Tuesday, May 3, to eliminate any area hopes in the 3A classification.
In 2A play St. Johns lost to Willcox 10-1 on May 3, to be the latest White Mountain area school to be eliminated. On that same day, Round Valley beat Ganado 15-1 to move into the 16-team championship bracket.
The Elks continued their winning ways by defeating River Valley 7-6 on Friday, May 6. That set up a quarterfinal game with #1 Scottsdale Christian on May 7. The Scottsdale team proved to be too much for the Round Valley nine as the 20-1 score proved.
That left baseball hopes resting on the shoulders of the #1 seeded Mogollon Mustangs in the 1A Division. On Tuesday, May 3, the Mustangs dispatched Valley Union by an 11-1 score to move to the quarterfinals against the Ray Wildcats. The Mustangs displayed clutch pitching, aggressive baserunning, and constant contact in the hitting department to claim a 15-5 victory.
Mogollon will play #5 Hayden on Friday, May 13, at Diablo Stadium at ASU at 6:00 p.m. A victory would propel them into the championship game, also at Diablo Stadium at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.