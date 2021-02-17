The Mogollon varsity girls basketball team is looking strong despite three losses over the first three-and-a-half weeks of the season.
A week ago the Lady Mustangs shrugged off a pair of home losses earlier in the week with a 62-32 win against visiting Kearny Ray on Friday, Feb. 12.
The Mogollon girls led 32-10 at the half and never looked back.
Paige Parry scored 14 points and Isabella Horn had 13 to lead eight Mustangs in the scoring column.
On Feb. 9, Mogollon lost to St. Johns, 47-36, and the next night suffered a 45-28 loss at home to St. Michael.
Three teams from the 1A North East were ranked among the top five when the Arizona Interscholastic Association released its initial season rankings on Thursday, Feb. 11 – Fort Thomas was No. 2, St. Michael was No. 4 and Mogollon was No. 5. Leading Edge - Gilbert sat atop the rankings with a 10-0 record.
The Mogollon girls played at Mayer in this week’s lone game on Thursday.
The Mustangs will host Joseph City on Tuesday, Feb. 23.
