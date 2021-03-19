MESA — One more upset was all that stood between Mogollon and a second girls state championship in three years.
And the Mustangs believed they had another shocker in them after knocking off No. 4 Williams in the 1A quarterfinals and top-seed Gilbert Leading Edge in the semifinals.
But No. 5 Mogollon’s dream season ended with a 56-29 loss to second-seeded Fort Thomas (20-2) in front of a large crowd of Fort Thomas supporters at Mesa Dobson on Tuesday night.
Mogollon finished 11-6.
“I’m proud of my team,” said 1A North East Player of the Year Isabella Horn.
“We did what we could. We beat the No. 1 team and I’m really proud of that. It was the best feeling. It was like winning the state championship.”
She would know. Horn and point guard Keera Reidhead are the team’s only seniors. They both came off the bench to help the 2019 squad win it all.
And they experienced the frustration of a loss in the quarterfinals a year ago on a team with perhaps the highest expectations of any team in program history.
The expectations weren’t at that same level this year. But these Mustangs didn’t care about any of that and showed what they’re made of by reaching the championship game for the second time in three years.
But the offense just didn’t produce as it had to for another championship. Horn scored 11 points to lead the Mustangs. Junior Paige Parry added eight points.
1A North East Offensive Player of the Year Jasmine Olivar scored a game-high 19 points for Fort Thomas, which led 15-9 after eight minutes and 34-20 at halftime before taking control with a 13-3 third-quarter scoring advantage. Mogollon scored just six points after intermission.
The title game was a rematch of the Apaches’ 55-44 win at Fort Thomas on Feb. 26. The Mustangs then lost 44-40 to St. Michael in the final regular season game on March 2. St. Michael finished second in the 1A North East and Mogollon third.
But the Mustangs put things together in the first three games of the tournament.
“We had our highs and lows,” said Reidhead, who was voted to the All-1A North East First Team along with Parry.
“We started off rough in the beginning and we ended up pulling through to beat the No. 1-seeded team. We were up on a high and we weren’t able to come down and finish and follow through.
“It really hurts because I know we could win. It could have been us out there celebrating. But again we fell short.”
Sixth-year Mogollon coach Jim Maner has guided the Mustangs to at least the state quarterfinals the past five seasons. They claimed the first basketball state championship in school history two years ago.
They lost in the quarterfinals with what Maner called a better team than this one last year. That may have been the case, talent wise, but not when it comes to heart.
“It was a shocker,” Maner said of this season’s title-game appearance. “Our girls did some magical things against both Williams in the quarterfinals and then in the semifinals of course, beating the No. 1 team in the state, Leading Edge, which was a huge thing.
“I was just proud of the girls the whole way through this season. They persevered. These girls just absolutely play from their heart.”
Mogollon lost to Fort Thomas in the 2017 quarterfinals and to Ray in the 2018 quarterfinals. The Mustangs won it all in 2019 as the #5 seed, beating #2 Baboquivari in the title game to secure the first basketball state crown in school history. Mogollon lost in a rematch with Baboquivari in overtime in last year’s quarterfinal.
“Today was unfortunate, we couldn’t make a basket and just struggled offensively, more so than we have in the last four or five games,” Maner said.
It’s difficult for players to rebound from the kind of emotional euphoria that comes from stunning the #1 team in the state to get back up emotionally and do it all over again three days later.
“That definitely was part of it,” Maner said of the letdown. “That emotional high, to us, that was like the state championship game right there.”
Maner said it’s been the most difficult season he’s experienced with the COVID-19 uncertainty, etc.
“This has been the longest season of my life even though we only played 14 regular season games or whatever it was,” he said. “It was hard, it was emotional. I’m just proud of the girls and the way they persevered.”
