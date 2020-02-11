Division 1A teams completed sectional play last week and are awaiting the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s final rankings and seedings for Conference Play-in games on Friday and Saturday.
Mogollon, the defending 1A state champs, were ranked No. 4 in the AIA’s Friday rankings, before the Mustangs won the 1A Central Tournament Championship. Mogollon will host a play-in game on Friday, as will all the top eight teams. The eight winners move on to the state tournament in the Prescott area on Feb. 20-22.
This is the final week of the regular season for 3A East basketball teams. Snowflake hosts Show Low in a varsity doubleheaders on Tuesday. The Lobos finish the regular season at home on Friday and look to move up a spot in the standings as they host Winslow.
Blue Ridge, which took on Holbrook on Monday, has three home games this week. The Jackets play host to Thatcher in a non-conference game on Wednesday, then close the regular slate against Payson on Friday, Feb. 14.
Holbrook visits Show Low for a doubleheader in the Cougars’ season finale at Heber Mogollon High on Thursday.
Teams in the 2A North have section tournament games at the high seeds on Tuesday and Wednesday and the winners move on to the semifinals and finals at St. Johns on Friday and Saturday.
For standings and schedules, see below.
