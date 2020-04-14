Mogollon senior Jilliana Maner was selected as the 1A Co-Player of the Year and Mustang senior Tyra Parry was selected as co-offensive player of the year by the state’s volleyball coaches following last season.
Maner shared the state player of the year award with state assist leader Kyla Trejo, a senior from St. David, while Parry shared the co-offensive POY award with St. David senior Jaylin Richardson.
St. David coach Tylene Miller was selected as 1A’s coach of the year and junior Brylee Murray of St. David, the state leader in digs, was awarded 1A Defensive Player of the Year honors.
Mogollon hitter/middle blockers Hannah Ballesteros, a senior, and junior Isabella Horn along with Mustang freshman setter Ellie Hancock earned first-team, all-state and first team, all-1A Central honors.
Maner and Parry were also the 1A Central Player of the Year and Offensive POY, respectively.
Mogollon sophomore Paige Parry and senior Hannah Zent were selected as 1A Central honorable mentions.
Maegan Ford of Williams was selected as 1A Central Defensive Player of the Year and Williams’ Connie Stevens was selected as region coach of the year.
Maner was sixth in Division 1A in total kills (160) and she led Mogollon in kills per set (3.1), also fourth in the state), and in blocks with 34 during the season.
Tyra Parry was second on the team in hitting percentage (.251)
Horn led the Mustangs and was fourth in the state in hitting percentage (.278). Horn was second on the team in kills (114, 2.4 per set).
Hancock was second in the state in assists with a team-high 344 (6.9 per set).
Ballesteros led the Mustangs with 53 service aces during the season.
