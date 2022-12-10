The Mogollon Mustangs picked up an early tournament victory with an overtime win against the Alchesay Falcons during the RoundBall tournament on Thursday, Dec. 8 in the Dome with a score of 58-54. Although Alchesay took control of the game early, and remained in control till the last seconds of the game, #3 Kyson Owens hittwo2 free throws to tie the game and send it to overtime. The Mustangs would score first in overtime and hold on for the win.

Coach Macky Slade of the Mustangs said he has been involved with the program for about five years. Slade was born and raised in Heber, playing for the Mustangs in high school. As a lifelong Mustang fan he wanted to be involved with the program and the kids, so he started as a volunteer before eventually taking over the position.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.