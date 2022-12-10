The Mogollon Mustangs picked up an early tournament victory with an overtime win against the Alchesay Falcons during the RoundBall tournament on Thursday, Dec. 8 in the Dome with a score of 58-54. Although Alchesay took control of the game early, and remained in control till the last seconds of the game, #3 Kyson Owens hittwo2 free throws to tie the game and send it to overtime. The Mustangs would score first in overtime and hold on for the win.
Coach Macky Slade of the Mustangs said he has been involved with the program for about five years. Slade was born and raised in Heber, playing for the Mustangs in high school. As a lifelong Mustang fan he wanted to be involved with the program and the kids, so he started as a volunteer before eventually taking over the position.
Some of his areas of focus for basketball include “spending a lot of time in the gym, film study, and working on the basics” said Slade. The foundations of dribbling and drills like “read and react” help the kids develop into an effective working group. They don’t run exotic schemes as they like to keep things simple, giving the kids an opportunity to succeed.
In his view the Mustangs are looking to build on last season’s success when they lost to the Mohave Accelerated Patriots by 3 points in a 1A semi-final game. Blayk Kelton is the lone senior on the team full of sophomores and juniors. Kyson Owens is a junior and, according to Slade, these two are the “two engines” that help drive this team.
As kids come through the program, Coach Slade hopes they develop a love for the game, and also an appreciation and respect for the relationships built with the coaches and players.
In a little larger view we spoke about the long term and recent successes Mogollon has had in a variety of sports including football, wrestling, baseball and basketball. Coach Slade feels there are a lot of factors that contribute, like having kids that work really hard to prepare. The kids do the same things other kids at bigger schools do, like working out and off-season preparation; the numbers of participants are just on a smaller scale. The families and community support and involvement add to a mix that makes Mogollon a tough competitor. For Coach Slade “it’s cool to be a part of” the program.
