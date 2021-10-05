HEBER — If Mogollon was thinking more of this week’s game against Williams than the game the Mustangs were playing Friday against Fredonia, that’s understandable.
Afterall, the odds were stacked against the visiting Lynx.
• The 2020 Class 1A state champion Mustangs entered Friday’s game 6-0 with a 15-game winning streak, 11 of those victories on their home field.
• The Mustangs are No. 1 in their conference rankings; Fredonia came in 1-3 this season and had played only five games the previous two seasons combined, winning a single game in 2019.
• Fredonia dressed 12 players for the game, leaving four on the sideline since the 1A level is an eight-man game; Mogollon had its full complement of 25 players, and inserted its backup quarterback and several other reserves at the start of the second quarter.
• In their three previous losses this season, the Lynx had been outscored by an average of 53.3 points; in six previous wins the Mustangs had outscored their opponents by an average of 51.3 points.
Friday’s outcome was predictable with the Mustangs winning 52-12, a comparatively close margin, to improve to 7-0 and extend their winning streak to 16.
Just 15 seconds into the game the Mustangs were running wild as Malaki Porter returned the opening kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown and a 6-0 lead, with a failed point-after try. The next six times the Mustangs touched the ball on offense resulted in four touchdowns and a 36-0 lead with 59 seconds left in the first quarter. Afterward, sophomore Kyson Owens replaced Cael Porter at quarterback with other reserves from the depth chart as the Mustangs continued to roll and set their sights on this week’s home game against Williams.
“I think we played well under the circumstances,” coach Rick Samon said after Friday night’s win. “The first (offense) got out early, ran hard and got focused. I was a little worried at first, but they came together. I think we’re getting ready. We’re going to be playing Williams (this) week. It’s going to be a big game for us. Hopefully with tonight and the way we’ve been playing all season we’ll put it together and win that game.”
The 6-1 Vikings are tied with the Mustangs for first place in the 1A North with 3-0 division records. Williams’ only defeat (36-16) this season came on Aug. 27 at home against Alamo, Nevada Pahranagat Valley.
Last year the Mustangs prevailed 38-30 in the state final and 48-8 on Oct. 30 in the regular season in an away game.
“Last year was probably the first time we beat them two games in the same season. They’re going to come back wanting to play and we’re going to have to be ready,” Samon said.
