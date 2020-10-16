HEBER — The Mogollon Mustangs football team has dominated its first two opponents of the season and look to be one of the favorites this season in Arizona eight-man football.
Last Friday, the Mustangs shut out the visiting Mayer Wildcats 60-0. That win was preceded by a 46-8 win on the road at Glendale Desert Heights Prep on Oct. 2.
Tonight, Mogollon is at home again to take on Colorado City El Capitan in what could be the Mustangs’ stiffest test of the season.
The Eagles are led by dual-threat quarterback Isaiah Bradshaw, who is averaging 33 points per game and has accounted for more than 400 yards of offense in El Capitan’s two high-scoring wins, both at home.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.