HEBER — The team that showed up in Heber to play Mogollon on Sept. 3 was called Superior but was, well, inferior.
From the opening kickoff, which was returned for a 75-yard touchdown by the Mustangs’ Blayk Kelton, to a pair of game-ending kneel downs, the Mustangs ran rampant over the Panthers in the 64-6 rout.
In the first quarter the Mustangs ran only six plays from the scrimmage line, and three of those plays resulted in touchdowns as they built a 32-0 lead.
In winning their third straight game to open the season, the Mustangs have been running their offense smoothly, coach Rick Samon said after the game.
“We’ve been working real hard, spending a lot of time on making sure our timing is good and with the strength and speed these guys have it’s really for these schools that come up to play to even think that we’re this strong and this fast,” Samon said.
Senior quarterback Cael Porter threw for two touchdowns (67 and 27 yards) and ran for a third of 32 yards; Malaki Porter caught the 67-yarder and ran scores of 23 and 47 yards; Tyler Owens caught the 27-yard TD pass; Keagan Porter had a 20-yard TD run; and Adrian Suarez hauled in a 20-yard scoring pass from backup quarterback Kyson Owens.
In addition, the Mustangs converted all eight of their 2-point conversion attempts.
While the undermanned Panthers had a scant 14 players in uniform, the Mustangs dressed out 29. Kyson Owens is an example of the roster depth Samon has at his disposal.
The sophomore took over at quarterback on Mogollon’s first drive of the second quarter and immediately connected with Suarez for a 20-yard touchdown at 11:43 that made the score 40-0.
“We had a JV game a week ago (when) I was able to send 22 players to go play as sophomores and freshmen. Tonight when we started downsizing that was my sophomore-freshmen group,” Samon said. “It’s good that they get an opportunity to play, but again it takes away from our varsity guys because they’re not getting a chance to really develop in a game. We need to play longer in a game and have a little bit more opposition in the game so that when we get into a tougher game we’ll know how to take care of adversities.”
Cael Porter returned as quarterback on the first possession of the second half and on one play gave the Mustangs a 48-6 lead with his 32-yard score. The officials called for a running clock when the Panthers took over at 8:27 of the period.
Kyson Owens entered as quarterback for the second time and played the rest of the game for Mogollon. He took two snaps and knelt down each time as the final seconds of the game elapsed.
Mogollon plays at Mayer tonight, but Samon foresees deeper waters on the schedule in the coming weeks. The Mustangs have home games on Sept. 17 (at 3 p.m.) against St. David and on Oct. 8 against Williams. Both are formidable opponents, and the Williams game will be a rematch of last year’s 1A state final won by Mogollon.
“We’re not getting much offense,” Samon said. “Last week (against Hayden) we scored three times with five plays. We’re not getting to execute our offense. We have a number of plays we haven’t had a chance to take a look at yet to see how they’re doing. It’s difficult. We’re looking forward to St. David and Williams when we have an opportunity to maybe look at some other plays to get some more play time with our varsity group.”
Superior actually ran more plays on Sept. 3 than Mogollon despite a sluggish offense. The one score the Panthers managed came on a 1-yard TD plunge by running back David Drennan with nine seconds to play in the first half.
The 150-pound sophomore turned in a workmanlike effort by carrying the ball no fewer than 20 times and gaining at least 122 yards.
“He kept trying and he did well there,” Samon said. “They’re a young team. They just had a coaching change this year. There’s all these things they have to work on. They were a state championship team a couple of years ago. They’re rebuilding. Hats off to them for hanging in there with us the whole time.”
