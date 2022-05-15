The Mogollon Mustangs squared off against the Bagdad Sultans for Championship honors in Division 1A on Saturday, May 14, at Diablo Stadium at Arizona State University. Both teams entered the game with 10-game winning streaks and both had something to prove.
Mogollon wanted revenge for an early season loss to the Sultans by an 8-0 score, and Bagdad took offense at being seeded #2 behind the Mustangs. This game promised to be a tense one, but coach Reed Porter had his Mustangs primed and ready to play. The result was an 8-2 win for Mogollon and the 1A Championship was theirs.
Cael Porter took the mound for Mogollon and struck out seven of the first eight batters he faced before a Sultan would even reach base. Scoring three runs in the first and two more in the second for a 5-0 lead, the Mustangs struck quickly while Cael Porter gave up nothing.
Leading off for the Mustangs, Cael Porter proceeded to reach base all four times up to bat in the game, and scored three runs while getting three hits and a walk. Adrian Saurez collected two hits and scored two runs while batting second, and Malaki Porter had three hits, three runs and three RBIs in the third spot. The Sultans had no answer for the top of the Mustang order. To add to Bagdad’s pain, Braxton Owens chipped in with two hits and three RBIs.
Cael Porter pitched 6-1/3 innings, giving up five hits, walking just one batter, and striking out 10 Sultans for the afternoon. Kyson Owens got the last two outs to preserve the victory for the Mustangs.
On a beautiful Saturday afternoon, the Mogollon Mustangs won the Arizona 1A State Baseball Championship. It is a day these young men will always have, as will their community.
