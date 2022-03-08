Torreon Golf Club in Show Low has a new general manager in Rolland Vaughn, who has formerly worked at golf clubs in Maricopa and Southern California.
Vaughn most recently served as general manager at Shadow Hills Golf Club in Indio, California, for nearly six years. Prior to that he was the head golf pro at Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club in Maricopa.
“When I was at Southern Dunes, I had the chance to visit Torreon and loved the community, the mountains, and the feel,” Vaughn said in a news release. “When the opportunity presented itself to lead at Torreon, I jumped.”
Torreon’s membership has nearly doubled the past five years with additional growth anticipated for the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Torreon currently has 1,100 memberships, including those who love golf and those who love the tranquil community surrounded by ponderosa pines and cool mountain temperatures.
“Rolland is an exceptional professional with an impeccable track record at high-caliber clubs across the Southwest,” said Daniel Smith, president of Scottsdale-based Desert Troon Companies, which owns Torreon. “As our membership continues to expand, he has the experience and vision to build on the club’s existing strengths and deliver an elevated Torreon experience that our valued members deserve.”
Born in Michigan, Vaughn went to Ferris State University, the first university in the country to have a professional golf management program sanctioned by the PGA of America. The curriculum included five semesters of internships allowing him to experience golf management in a variety of locations. Vaughn believes that background will serve him well in this new role. “I see myself as a supporter of the entire Torreon team. I’m there to help them so they can excel in each of their individual positions as well as working together as a unified crew.”
Vaughn’s primary focus at Torreon remains the same as it has throughout his career, to elevate the golf and hospitality experience for members. “I’m looking forward to focusing on all service levels, the day-to-day operations and doing whatever I can to take the experience level to the next step at Torreon and fine-tuning it to exceed expectations.”
Vaughn, his wife, Allison, and their daughter, Sawyer, will soon be moving to Show Low. Vaughn officially begins with Torreon in early March.
In another personnel move, the company named James Hildebrand assistant general manager. He will continue as the club’s director of food and beverage.
