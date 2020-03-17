The Central Arizona College women’s basketball team finished No. 7 in the nation in the final regular season Division I poll. After beating Eastern Arizona College 59-48 to win the Region 1 title game last Saturday, March 7, CAC (28-3) had hopes of bringing home a national championship.
They will not get that chance — at least not for now. The NJCAA announced the postponement of its National Tournament on Thursday.
The Vaqueras, which include former Alchesay player and CAC freshman Laney Lupe, were scheduled to go to the NJCAA National Tournament in Lubbock, Texas, and play their first game March 18. That is on hold for now, but there is a chance the tournament could begin in about a month.
“Originally scheduled to begin the week of March 16, the four upcoming national championship events — DI men, DI women, DII men, and DII women will aim for a tentative start date of Monday, April 20,” the NJCAA said in a statement.
CAC coach Denise Cardenas acknowledged the difficulty of the situation for everyone going to the tournament.
“I guess postponing it is better than cancelling it,” she told PinalCentral. “It will still be a very tough road for all teams involved.”
