SCOTTSDALE — The Snowflake Lobos will be going up against a prolific offense that averages nearly 500 yards a game when they face No. 1 Yuma Catholic for the Division 3A football championship at Coronado High on Saturday, Dec. 12.
Along the lines, it should be a battle. Yuma Catholic has the size to match up with the Lobos. The Shamrocks rely more on its passing game when it comes to offense.
In a season delayed and shortened by the coronavirus pandemic, Shamrock sophomore quarterback Richard Stallworth has thrown for 3,778 yards and 49 touchdowns in 10 games this season.
Four Shamrock receivers have five or more touchdown catches this season. Austin Rush, a junior, has 50 catches for 983 yards and 16 scores to lead the team. Mario Martinez, another junior, has 32 catches for 676 yards and 11 TD’s. Devon Black has 37 catches for 576 yards and six scores.
Yuma Catholic has also averaged more than 90 rushing yards a game while running for 17 touchdown this season. Black, a junior, leads the Shamrocks with 45.5 rushing yards a game and six TD runs this year.
A junior leads the Yuma Catholic defense as well, Dezmend Esquivel has 101 total tackles, including 72 solo, to lead the team. Rush has a team-high four interceptions this year. Jacob Bernal, a senior, has six sacks to lead the Shamrocks.
Snowflake has a more balanced offense. The Lobos average more than 197 rushing yards a game, and had 198 in a 28-27 overtime win over ALA-Gilbert in last Saturday’s semifinal.
Senior Terren Green averages 95.9 rushing yards per game, an average of 7.4 yards per carry, and has scored 13 TD’s on the ground in limited action this season. He also leads the Lobo defense with 97 total tackles this year.
Camden Brimhall, a junior, is averaging nearly 40 rushing yards (7.6 per carry) and has ran for nine touchdowns in 2020.
Junior quarterback Caden Cantrell is completing nearly 59 percent of his passes. He has 1,661 yards and 13 pass TD’s over the Lobos’ 10 games. Noah Baum, a junior, has 23 catches for 552 yards and six TD’s and senior Mayson McKinley has 24 catches for 403 yards and five scores to lead the receiving corps.
Senior Payson Cardon is the Lobos’ sacks leader with 12 in 2020, along with 17 1/2 tackles for lost yardage Ryson Stuart, a senior, leads the Snowflakse defensive secondary with five interceptions this season.
This is Yuma Catholic’s first state-title game appearance since 2018. The Shamrocks were runners-up that year to Phoenix Northwest Christian. Head coach Rhett Stallworth guided the team to 2A state titles in 2011, 2013 and 2014.
The last time the Lobos were in a title game was in 2014 when head coach Ron Tenney guided the team to the final in a 12-2 season.
Snowflake won seven 3A state championships between 1982 and 1993, including three straight in ’91 to ’93, but never made it past the semifinals over the next 21 years.
