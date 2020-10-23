In a mid-season matchup featuring two of the top six teams in Arizona Division 3A volleyball, No. 3 Snowflake defeated No. 6 Payson in straight sets, 3-0, on Tuesday, Oct. 13.
The teams entered the contest tied for the top spot in the 3A East at 3-0, but the three-time defending region champion Lobos took control of the region race with a 25-19, 25-16, 25-17 victory.
Junior Macee LeSueur had 16 kills to lead Snowflake. Seniors Anna Berger and Reagan Olson each had eight kills. Olson had 11 digs and junior Kimberlee Eich led the Lobos with two service aces and 20 assists.
Snowflake head coach Karen Hargrove said her team did a great job of attacking at the net.
“We knew going into the game that Payson had a strong middle attack,” Hargrove stated in an email message. “We wanted to be offensive in our serving and hitting to try to keep them out of system. I felt the team did a great job of attacking from all three positions, the outside, middle and the right side.
“We put up a solid double block and played good defense. They were able to get several points from the off-speed shots and tips that we would like to cover better. We will work on that! All in all, it was a fun game and a good win for the Lobos.”
Snowflake defeated Blue Ridge in straight sets, 25-14, 25-21, 25-15, on Thursday, Oct. 15, then won a hard-fought, five set match at No. 6 American Leadership Academy-Gilbert North, 3-2, on Saturday.
LeSueur and Olson combined for 35 kills in the win at ALA-Gilbert. LeSueur led the Lobos with 14 kills in the win against Blue Ridge. Kimberlee Eich led the team with 16 assists.
On Tuesday, Oct. 20, the Lobos, still ranked No. 3 in 3A, improved to 6-0 in the region, 8-1 overall with a 3-0 win at No. 18 Show Low.
“Last week we had a busy schedule, playing Payson, Blue Ridge, and ALA Gilbert North, with the Saturday game against ALA Gilbert North going five games,” Hargrove said. “It was a very tough match that we were able to win.”
We are having a great season so far, with just one loss to (No. 1) Northwest Christian (10-0),” said the coach.
Payson (8-2 overall, 5-2 in the East), ranked No. 8 on Tuesday, remains in second place, and Show Low (3-4, 3-2) is third in the region standings after Tuesday night’s games. Blue Ridge (6-3, 4-3 in region), ranked No. 11 on Tuesday, is fourth in the East standings.
