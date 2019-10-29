Chandler Valley Christian, Snowflake, and Tuba City leapfrogged Buckeye Odyssey Institute in a close seven-team race atop Friday’s 3A volleyball rankings. Blue Ridge moves up to No. 8 after 4-1 stretch; Show Low up to No. 12. The three White Mountain teams, plus No. 13 Holbrook, are the four 3A East teams in state-tournament qualifying position with one week left in the regular season.
Mogollon plays host to the top teams in the 1A Central for the regional tournament on Friday, Nov. 1. The title game is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.
2A North teams mired in middle of rankings despite win streaks. Pinon, Round Valley and St. Johns in battle for region title, and maybe lone state playoff berth
Prep volleyball scores
Saturday, Oct. 26
Keams Canyon Hopi 3, Alchesay 1
Mogollon 3, Grand Canyon 0
Pinon 3, Round Valley 1
Snowflake 3, Kayenta Monument Valley 1
Thursday, Oct. 24
St. Johns 3, Alchesay 0
Blue Ridge 3, Winslow 0
Mogollon 3, Joseph City 0
Round Valley 3, Sanders Valley 0
Show Low 3, Payson 1
Snowflake 3, Holbrook 0
