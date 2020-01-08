The girls from American Leadership Academy - Gilbert North are the top ranked team in 3A while the Bisbee girls sit atop the 2A rankings as the Arizona Interscholastic Association debuted its basketball rankings on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
ALA-Gilbert is 9-0 to start the regular season. Florence (6-0) is No. 2 in Tuesday’s rankings, Page (5-0) is third, Gilbert Christian (5-0) is fourth and Tucson Tanque Verde (7-1) is ranked No. 5.
Tuba City and Tucson Sabino, both 5-0, are ranked sixth and seventh. Ganado (5-1) is No. 8 and Snowflake (3-2) is No. 9.
Other 3A East teams ranked at or near possible playoff position are No. 15 Winslow (2-4), No. 16 Blue Ridge (1-2), No. 22 Holbrook (2-4) and No. 25 Show Low (3-3). Payson (1-4) is No. 35 in the rankings.
The Lobos traveled to Whiteriver on Thursday to take on Alchesay in a non-conference game. Tonight, the Snowflake girls host St. Johns, ranked No. 4 in 2A, at 6 p.m., with the varsity boys to follow.
Blue Ridge played at Holbrook on Wednesday and tonight the Yellowjackets will host Alchesay at 6 p.m. On Saturday, Jan. 11, the Jackets will host No. 7 Sabino at 5:30.
Show Low played host to and defeated Pima, No. 3 in 2A, on Tuesday, and will travel to No. 15 Winslow for a 6 p.m. game on Tuesday, Jan. 14.
Seven of the eight unbeaten teams in 2A appear in the top nine in Tuesday’s rankings. No. 1 Bisbee is 7-0 in the regular season. San Carlos (9-0) is No. 2, Pima (4-1) is No. 3, St. Johns (4-0) is No. 4 and Phoenix Valley Lutheran (5-0) is No. 5.
No. 6 Camp Verde is 6-0 on the season, Leading Edge Academy - Gilbert (4-1) is No. 7, while Phoenix Country Day (6-0) and Phoenix Christian (9-0) are ninth and 10th.
Alchesay, the 2A girls’ defending state champions, is No. 20 in the rankings with two wins and two losses on the season.
Unbeaten St. David, at 6-0, debuts at No. 1 in Tuesday’s rankings. Baboquivari (6-1) is No. 2 and Salome (5-0), 1A’s only other undefeted team, is at No. 3. Rock Point (8-1), St. Michael (7-1) and Fort Thomas (3-3) are fourth through sixth, respectively.
Elfrida Valley Union comes in at No. 7 with a 4-3 record. Mogollon, also 4-3, is ranked No. 8.
Mogollon is locked in a tight battle in the 1A Central with region rivals No. 11 Williams (4-3) and No. 12 Grand Canyon (3-2). The Mustangs defeated visiting No. 22 Joseph City on Tuesday and traveled to Ash Fork/Seligman on Wednesday. Tonight, Grand Canyon is at Mogollon for a 5:30 p.m. game, followed by the varsity boys.
The mountain’s 1A South team, Dishchii’Bikoh, is 4-2 to start this week. The Lady Wildcats, No. 14 in Tuesday’s rankings, get back to regular-season play at No. 6 Fort Thomas tonight at 5:30 and at No. 5 St. Michael at 5:30 on Saturday, Jan. 11.
