The Northern Arizona League is having a baseball camp through July 2 at the Show Low Park baseball field at 751 S. Clark Road. This camp started Monday.
There will be a second camp on July 26-30.
For more information, call 928-427-5154, send an email to info@northernarizonaleague.com or visit the league’s website at www.northernarizonaleague.com.
There is also a schedule of games through July involving teams from eastern and northern Arizona, including Show Low.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.