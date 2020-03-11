PRESCOTT VALLEY — The Mogollon girls had a strong season leading up to February’s state playoffs and defense of their 2019 1A state basketball championship. The Mustangs went 10-0 in section play for the fourth consecutive year to win the 1A Central championship.
The Mustangs defeated Kearny Ray in Heber on Feb. 14, to enter the eight-team state tournament in Prescott Valley as the No. 5 seed.
Mogollon’s season came to an end in overtime on Feb. 20 at Findlay Toyota Center, in a loss to No. 4 Sells Baboquivari, 74-69. The Mustangs finish the season with 21 wins and nine losses.
Junior Isabella Horn led Mogollon in scoring with 25 points, becoming the third Mogollon player to surpass 250 points this season.
Senior Jilliana Maner (led team with 297 points in 2019-20) had another outstanding game to cap her high school career. She scored 18 points and grabbed team-highs of 10 rebounds and five steals.
Seniors Tyra Parry (nine points) Hannah Ballesteros (eight points) also had solid games with nine rebounds each. Parry made seven of eight free throws and had four steals. Ballesteros finished second on the team in scoring with 276 and first in rebounding with 200 this season.
Keera Reidhead, a junior, hit two three-point baskets and finished with six points in the overtime loss.
Baboquivari went on to defeat No. 8 Grand Canyon, which upset top-seeded St. David in the first round, 63-44 in the semifinals.
No. 2 Rock Point, which advanced to the final with wins against No. 7 Williams, 64-42, in the first round and No. 6 Fort Thomas, 45-41, in the semifinals, knocked off Baboquivari 69-61 for the state title on Feb. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.