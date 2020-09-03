Optimism is gaining on despair after the Arizona Interscholastic Association released guidelines for resuming fall sports and practices have begun in some sports, with others starting soon.
“Yeah, I’m optimistic,” said Payson High varsity football coach Bryan Burke on Aug. 26. “There are things that make having a season difficult, but I think we’ll have a season.”
The AIA released a new game schedule for the season this week when they finished a realignment that moves Payson from the 3A East with traditional rivals into the 3A Metro East with Valley schools Chandler Arizona College Prep, Chandler Valley Christian, Fountain Hills and Scottsdale Coronado.
Burke told his players last week that the AIA had reshuffled the regions and was working on a new schedule.
“We had a mini celebration when I announced they restructured the schedule and pushed it through and we’re having a season,” Burke said. “The kids are excited; the parents are excited.”
It’s been a fluid situation for weeks as the AIA has attempted to set up calendars for the start of fall sports.
There had been hope teams could begin an eight to 10 game football season by Sept. 11. The window for opening games was later pushed to Sept. 30-Oct. 3.
The first official day of football practice is Sept. 7, although teams are allowed to invite student-athletes to voluntary practices without helmets as long as they adhere to certain guidelines.
The Longhorns have been practicing daily without helmets or pads, wearing masks on the football field for an hour in what Burke termed “conditioning.”
“We’re in the Phase II rules given out by our district,” he said. “We’re allowed to work outside with groups of 16. We technically can have up to 60 kids out there with 30 on each side of the field and groups of no more than 16. So we rotate through different stations with no more than 16 in a group.
“And we’re able to share equipment now, so we’re able to throw the football now and linemen are allowed to use hand shields,” Burke said.
The Longhorns were set to remain in the 3A East in a realignment announced last year by the AIA, with defending 2A state champion Round Valley joining the 3A East, replacing Holbrook, which was moving to 2A.
But so far eight 3A schools dropped out of football and some in all fall sports because of the pandemic. There are 32 teams at this point this fall.
But the Longhorns will face three East teams and will open the season in Payson against Blue Ridge on Oct. 2, then travel to Show Low on Oct. 9.
After a string of region games over the next four weeks, the ‘Horns close the regular season at home against Snowflake on Nov. 13.
