SNOWFLAKE — On Friday, the 13th-ranked Snowflake Lobos hosted 24th-ranked Payson in a closely played game the Longhorns won 7-6.
Junior pitcher Ryan Caskey took a no-decision while pitching six innings for the Lobos and gave up four hits and three earned runs while striking out 10 Longhorn hitters.
Each team recorded six hits and also had three RBIS. But for the Lobos, the difference in the game seemed to be nine base on balls allowed to the Longhorns.
The Lobos were led at the plate by senior Garret Rapier who had two hits in four at-bats. He was followed by juniors Ray Bigler and Caden Cantrell and sophomore Tristan Cluff, each of whom had a base hit.
The third-place Lobos fell to 7-4 in the 3A East Division and 11-5 overall. Payson improved to 6-5 and 9-10 and is in fifth place.
With the state playoffs looming, the Lobos should be looking to get even with the Longhorns as they will face off once more at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in Payson to end the regular season. With a win, Snowflake should enter the tournament as a No. 3 seed.
Let's meet the coach. Snowflake is led by coach Bryan Lang, a lifelong baseball lover. After graduating from Mesa Westwood High School and playing at Scottsdale Community College for two years, Lang was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the 36th round of Major League Baseball's draft. This is his fourth year as skipper of the Snowflake Lobos.
