Blue Ridge’s Braden Brimhall wrestled Payson’s Troy Daniels at 145 pounds on March 2. Brimhall got the pin for the Yellow Jackets’ only win.
Clayton Squire had moved on from wrestling after a glorious prep career and was working as a pharmacist when he learned that Blue Ridge High was searching for a head wrestling coach in December.
“The principal sent out a message saying, ‘Hey, if anyone wants to be our wrestling coach, we don’t have one right now and unless we get one we don’t have a season,’” Squire said. “And I thought that’s just a disservice to the guys who have a passion for wrestling.
“So I thought, you know, I could probably work my schedule around it. I work in a pharmacy, so I wasn’t really in tune with the school or what was going on but it’s been an honor to have them take me in and to try and get these guys up to speed.”
It hasn’t been easy in this COVID-19 modified season that was first pushed back, then canceled, then restarted and now extended.
The Yellow Jackets are fortunate to attract someone like Squire to the job. He won two individual state championships at Buckeye in 1996 and ’97 before wrestling for Arizona State.
“I wrestled a little for ASU, but not for long,” he said. “They cut me with a torn ACL.”
So he focused on his education and career before answering the call from Blue Ridge.
They started the year with 11 wrestlers but the roster has dwindled to just four — Porter Rau (128/132), Braden Brimhall (145), Logan Brimhall (152) and Ronan Palmer (285).
They had six before two kids quit on March 1 to move onto spring sports. Wrestling season is normally finished in February, but it’s extended into March this year because COVID-19 concerns delayed, shortened and extended the season.
It’s been a challenge to keep kids on the team.
“One of the issues is they have to pay an athletic fee of about $95, so that turned two of the guys off because we got a late start on the year,” Squire said. “We were in mid-January (before they started competition) and they weren’t sure how many meets we were going to have and how many matches they’d get and they didn’t see a cost to benefit ratio working for them.
“And we had three guys quit. So that dropped us down to about six. Then (March 1) I had two of my guys quit and I’m still beside myself. There’s no good explanation. Spring sports were starting and one of the guys was going to baseball and one of them to golf.”
But, Squire said he’s happy to coach those dedicated enough to continue to show up.
“We’re just laying the foundation and I’m just happy to be here and keep the door open,” he said. “These wrestlers have a passion for it and it kind of flickered the flame of the passion that I have for wrestling.
“I’m honored that they let me come with them and to be part of it.”
