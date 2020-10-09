Bettie and Al Crawford of Pinetop are both 93 but you’ll have a hard time catching up with them to ask for verification. They are often referred to as “Bingo Bettie” and armed forces veteran “General Al” on the pickleball courts at the Pinetop Lakes Golf and Country Club.
Not only do they play pickleball at least twice a week but they were the responsible for raising enough money to renovate the tennis courts and convert them into pickleball/tennis courts.
The couple winters in north Phoenix and summers in Pinetop where they take advantage of the cooler weather to play their favorite sport. Both were once avid tennis players and, like many across the country, have found a new passion in pickelball.
The idea to save the country club tennis courts that had become deteriorated and unusable came from Bettie, says her husband Al Crawford. That was around 2006 when the country club was going to turn the courts into a parking lot.
“Bettie talked the country club into holding off demolition of the tennis courts and she started hosting bingo to raise money for the work,” said Al Crawford. “She had a group of volunteers that were a mix of tennis, racketball and pickleball players. There were also country club members that helped support the effort.”
Bettie Crawford held bingo about every Monday night for several summers from 2006 to 2012. The first amount of money raised was to build four pickleball courts on the old tennis courts.
The next investment in 2012 was used to replace one of the old tennis courts with new foundation, new nets, new paint, etc. Bettie and Al Crawford insisted on having pickleball court lines painted on the new tennis court so that it could be used for tennis or pickleball.
Over the years, Bingo Bettie, her husband Al and their crew of supporters raised $46,000 to replace the first set of courts. Then they raised $56,000 more for the tension court. They are now working on raising $65,000 more for the third and final court. Since they began, the Crawfords and their bingo supporters have raised about $160,000 for the court renovations at the country club.
“Everyone calls her Bingo Bettie,” said Al Crawford. “The country club put up a dedication sign on the pickleball fence that says ‘Crawford Courts’.”
Although Bettie couldn’t run bingo this summer because of COVID-19, the couple’s vision and strategic plan is still in progress. Their next order of business is to replace the broken down foundation on the four original pickleball courts.
“The temperature changes between the seasons breaks down the asphalt and it becomes unusable,” said Al Crawford. “Now the engineers use post-tension concrete foundations for the tennis and pickleball courts because that design survives the winter weather. It’s more expensive but it’s more of a lifetime investment.”
Al Crawford said that the overall project price has gone up because the price of concrete and steel has gone up extensively.
“We were the first ones to put pickleball up in the White Mountains,” said Al Crawford. “There are now about 26 courts between Show Low and Pinetop-Lakeside.”
Al Crawford said that he and Bettie have convinced the owners of their development in north Phoenix to install four pickleball courts.
The average age of pickleball players is 83,” said Al Crawford. “Not only are we getting these old-timers out here to play, we are encouraging younger players to come out.”
Why pickleball
instead of golf?
Al Crawford says he and Bettie enjoy pickleball over golf because it’s more exercise and doesn’t require multiple clubs.
“All you need is one paddle and it’s primarily a doubles game instead of singles,” says Al Crawford. “A pickleball court is one third the size of a tennis court. You need quick reactions but but don’t run as far.”
“It’s easier for the older generations than tennis,” he added. “Tennis got a little too demanding on the knees and legs so we dropped that and tried pickleball and loved it. It’s excellent exercise and it’s a fun, social game.”
Eventually they hope to sponsor national and international pickleball tournaments in the White Mountains.
