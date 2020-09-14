SHOW LOW — There is a Pickleball tournament scheduled this Friday, Sept. 18 - Saturday, Sept. 19, at the Show Low city outdoor courts, located at 620 East McNeil.
The tournament is a fundraiser for autism and Core Active.
This is a 24-team event with 12 intermediate players (3.0 -3.5), 12 advanced players (4.0 - 5.0) and mixed doubles. A round-robin will be included so that players are guaranteed 11 games.
There is an entry fee which includes t-shirts and door prizes. There are only a few spots remaining. Call Ezra Borrego at 928-242-6572 or email ezra430@gmail.com for more information.
