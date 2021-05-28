Pinetop Lakes Golf and Country Club will host the Margarita Tournament, its ﬁrst tournament of the 2021 season, on June 4.
The tournament will have a shotgun start at 1 p.m.
Golfers from the community are invited to join club members for golfing and chipping into a giant margarita glass on the 14th hole for a free margarita. Additional golf balls and tries for the free drink can be purchased.
The format is a four-person scramble and divisions will be set up for men’s, women’s and mixed teams.
Tournament organizers are hoping to have 28 teams playing in the event. They will have magic putts for sale and a 50/25/25 raffle. Golfers can sign up as teams or individuals. Members sign up in the members’ room on the poster and the public can call or go to the pro shop to sign up.
The tournament results will be announced in Buck Springs Bar and Grill after play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.