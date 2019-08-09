Pinetop Lakes Golf and Country Club is sponsoring the annual ASU vs. U of A scholarship golf tournament on Saturday, Aug. 17. The tourney begins with a 1 p.m. shotgun start.
The winning team selects a Blue Ridge High School graduate that will be going to their university as a freshman. The format is a two-person team representing one school playing against the other school in a scramble with the winning team getting one point. The team with the most points is declared the winner.
There is a $25 donation for each player. Cost to play is $42 plus tax for non-members. There will a band after with food available with beer tasting. Come and support your team!
For more information call the Pro Shop at (928) 369-4531 ext. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.