LAKESIDE — The 3A East football season race ended with a tiebreaker on Friday, Nov. 13 as Blue Ridge defeated visiting Round Valley 13-6 at Paul Moro Stadium. Although Blue Ridge, Round Valley and Snowflake all ended the regular season with one loss each in the region, the cancellation of a Snowflake-Winslow game back in October decided the champion.
Blue Ridge won the region title with the win over Round Valley – both the Yellowjackets and Elks finished 3-1 in the East. Snowflake, at 2-1, finished third. The Lobos have a region-best 5-1 overall record.
On Saturday, Nov. 14, state playoff pairings were announced for divisions 2A and 3A. Snowflake, the No. 2 seed in the 3A playoffs, will play host to No. 15 El Mirage Dysart in a 3A conference play-in game on Friday, Nov. 20.
Blue Ridge, the No. 7 seed, will play host to No. 10 Wickenburg and No. 9 Round Valley will travel to No. 8 Chandler Valley Christian on Friday.
In 2A, St. Johns is the No. 10 seed and will travel to Chandler Prep on Friday for a 2A play-in game. The Redskins defeated Gilbert San Tan Charter on Friday, Nov. 14 and finished 4-0 second in the 2A Salt region standings behind Miami, also 4-0 in the region. Miami, which finished atop the standings due to a higher final ranking (No. 9), did not play the Redskins this season because coronavirus cases in St. Johns forced cancellation of the game.
All of Friday’s playoff games begin at 7 p.m.
Prep football scores
Friday, Nov. 13
Division 3A
Blue Ridge 13, Round Valley 6
Chandler Valley Christian 34, Show Low 2
Show Low at Winslow, cancelled
Snowflake 30, Payson 0
Mohave Valley River Valley 35, Phoenix Christian 33
Yuma Catholic 69, Kingman 28
Surprise Paradise Honors at Wickenburg, cancelled
Phoenix Cortez at El Mirage Dysart, cancelled
Phoenix Bourgade Catholic 35, Chino Valley 18
Phoenix AZ College Prep 56, Scottsdale Coronado 7
Queen Creek San Tan Foothills 35, Mesa Eastmark 15
Amer. Leadership - Gilbert 42, Amer. Leadership - Ironwood 13
Gilbert Christian 35, Coolidge 6
Tucson Pusch Ridge 56, Florence 0
Tucson Sabino 27, Tucson Sahuaro 23
Thatcher 27, Safford 14
Tucson Catalina Foothills 14, Sahuarita 6
Division 2A
St. Johns 49, Gilbert San Tan Charter 6
Miami 43, Globe 14
Gilbert Arete Prep 64, Holbrook 48
Glendale Prep 26, Kingman Acad. 24
Parker at Buckeye Trivium Prep, cancelled
Camp Verde at Phoenix Veritas Prep, cancelled
Wellton Antelope at Sequoia Pathway, cancelled
Tonopah Valley 48, Avondale St. John Paul II 24
Phoenix Ariz. Lutheran 55, Laveen Heritage Acad. 7
Phoenix Valley Lutheran 31, Phoenix North Pointe Prep 28
Scottsdale Christian 49, Scottsdale Prep 7
Morenci 21, Pima 15
Tucson Tanque Verde 48, Rio Rico 13
Bisbee 54, Tombstone 9
Benson 42, Willcox 0
Tucson Catalina at Tucson Rincon, cancelled
Division1A
First round state playoff games
Mogollon 50, San Manuel 6
Bagdad 62, Tempe Prep 20
Williams 38, St. David 20
Superior 76, Anthem Prep 20
Arizona Interscholastic Association
Division 3A Football
Conferece play-in games
At high seeds
Friday, Nov. 20
No. 16 Phoenix Bourgade Catholic No. 1 Yuma Catholic, 7 p.m.
No. 9 Round Valley at No. 8 Chandler Valley Christian, 7 p.m.
No. 13 Safford No. 4 Amer. Leadership - Gilbert North, 7 p.m.
No. 12 Thatcher at No. 5 Phoeni AZ College Prep, 7 p.m.
No. 14 Gilbert Christian No. 3 Tucson Pusch Ridge, 7 p.m.
No. 11 Mohave Valley River Valley No. 6 Phoenix Christian, 7 p.m.
No. 10 Wickenburg at No. 7 Lakeside Blue Ridge, 7 p.m.
No. 15 El Mirage Dysart at No. 2 Snowflake, 7 p.m.
Arizona Interscholastic Association
Division 2A Football
Conferece play-in games
At high seeds
Friday, Nov. 20
No. 16 Pima at No. 1 Benson, 7 p.m.
No. 9 Miami at No. 8 Scottsdale Prep, 7 p.m.
No. 13 Willcox No. 4 Phoenix Ariz. Lutheran, 7 p.m.
No. 12 Sequoia Pathway at No. 5 Morenci, 7 p.m.
No. 14 Phoenix Veritas Prep at No. 3 Eloy Santa Cruz, 7 p.m.
No. 11 Glendale Prep at No. 6 Parker, 7 p.m.
No. 10 St. Johns at No. 7 Chandler Prep, 7 p.m.
No. 15 San Tan Charter at No. 2 Scottsdale Christian, 7 p.m.
Arizona Interscholastic Association
Division 1A Football
State Championships
Friday, Nov. 13
Superior 76, Anthem Prep 20
Williams 38, St. David 20
Bagdad 62, Tempe Prep 20
Mogollon 50, San Manuel 6
At Scottsdale Coronado High
Semifinals
Friday, Nov. 20
Superior vs. Williams, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 21
Mogollon vs. Bagdad, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 28
Championship
Superior-Williams winner vs. Mogollon-Bagdad winner, 6 p.m.
