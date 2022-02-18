1A semifinals: No. 4 Mogollon vs. No. 1 Mohave Accelerated, 1:30 p.m. Friday at Findlay Toyota Center, Prescott Valley. Winner advances to championship vs. No. 6 Gilbert Leading Edge Academy/No. 2 Tempe Prep, 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Findlay Toyota Center, Prescott Valley.
Round Valley
2A play-in: No. 20 Round Valley at No. 13 Mesa Sequoia Charter, Wednesday. See azpreps365.com for score.
Show Low
3A first round: No. 19 Payson at No. 14 Show Low, Wednesday. See azpreps365.com for score. Winner advances to second round, 7 p.m. Friday at No. 3 Camp Verde.
Snowflake
3A first round: No. 23 Tucson Pusch Ridge at No. 10 Snowflake, Wednesday. See azpreps365.com for score. Winner advances to second round, 7 p.m. Friday at No. 7 American Leadership Academy Gilbert North.
Girls
Alchesay
3A second round: No. 11 Tucson Sabino at No. 6 Alchesay, 7 p.m. Friday. Winner advances to quarterfinals on Monday vs. No. 19 Tuba City/No. 2 Winslow winner, time TBD, at Findlay Toyota Center, Prescott Valley.
Round Valley
2A play-in Tuesday: No. 17 Round Valley 61, No. 16 Ganado 49. First round: Round Valley plays vs. TBD on Friday in Prescott area, time TBD. See azpreps365.com for updates.
St. Johns
2A first round: Friday, time, opponent TBD, in Prescott area
Show Low
3A first round Tuesday: No. 16 Show Low 49, No. 17 Wickenburg 31. Second round: Show Low at No. 1 Thatcher, 7 p.m. Friday. Winner advances to quarterfinals on Monday vs. No. 9 Window Rock/No. 8 Phoenix Bourgade Catholic winner, time TBD, at Findlay Toyota Center, Prescott Valley.
Snowflake
3A second round: No. 13 Monument Valley at No. 4 Snowflake, 7 p.m. Friday. Winner advances to quarterfinals on Monday vs. No. 12 Chinle/No. 5 Page winner, time TBD, at Findlay Toyota Center, Prescott Valley.
