Lobos rebound from only loss of the season

Snowflake’s Stewart West (24) scores on a tip-in as Thatcher’s Bradly Curtis defends during the Lobos’ 83-64 win against Thatcher on Saturday, Feb. 27. The win came one night after the No. 2-ranked Snowflake boys lost for the first time this season, 64-63 at Winslow on Friday.

 Andy Staten/The Independent

Boys basketball

Saturday, Feb. 27

Blue Ridge 66, St. Johns 59

Pima 66, Round Valley 56

Snowflake 83, Thatcher 64

Friday, Feb. 26

Blue Ridge 74, Payson 46

Mogollon 85, Fort Thomas 57

Pima 63, Round Valley 29

Holbrook 46, Show Low 42

Winslow 64, Snowflake 63

Thursday, Feb. 25

Joseph City 61, Mogollon 57

St. Michael at St. Johns, canceled

Wednesday, Feb. 24

Show Low 52, Round Valley 34

Girls basketball

Saturday, Feb. 27

St. Johns 55, Blue Ridge 41

Round Valley 80, Miami 9

Snowflake 59, Thatcher 45

Friday, Feb. 26

Blue Ridge 57, Payson 25

Fort Thomas 55, Mogollon 44

Pima 58, Round Valley 37

Holbrook 43, Show Low 28

Snowflake 67, Winslow 43

Thursday, Feb. 25

Mogollon 62, Joseph City 34

St. Michael at St. Johns, canceled

Wednesday, Feb. 24

Show Low 32, Round Valley 29

