Boys basketball
Saturday, Feb. 27
Blue Ridge 66, St. Johns 59
Pima 66, Round Valley 56
Snowflake 83, Thatcher 64
Friday, Feb. 26
Blue Ridge 74, Payson 46
Mogollon 85, Fort Thomas 57
Pima 63, Round Valley 29
Holbrook 46, Show Low 42
Winslow 64, Snowflake 63
Thursday, Feb. 25
Joseph City 61, Mogollon 57
St. Michael at St. Johns, canceled
Wednesday, Feb. 24
Show Low 52, Round Valley 34
Girls basketball
Saturday, Feb. 27
St. Johns 55, Blue Ridge 41
Round Valley 80, Miami 9
Snowflake 59, Thatcher 45
Friday, Feb. 26
Blue Ridge 57, Payson 25
Fort Thomas 55, Mogollon 44
Pima 58, Round Valley 37
Holbrook 43, Show Low 28
Snowflake 67, Winslow 43
Thursday, Feb. 25
Mogollon 62, Joseph City 34
St. Michael at St. Johns, canceled
Wednesday, Feb. 24
Show Low 32, Round Valley 29
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.