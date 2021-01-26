Masked robbers

St. Johns defenders Liberty Raban (left) and Kinley Crosby (right) steal the ball from Show Low’s Alex Swanson during the late stages of Redskins’ 32-28 win on Tuesday, Jan. 19. The Cougars rallied in the second half, outscoring St. Johns 22-16 down the stretch, but the visitors prevailed in the closing seconds. It was the opener for basketball in the White Mountains in a season that was delayed by nearly two months, scrubbed at one time by the AIA and then reinstated, all because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

 Andy Staten/The Independent

Boys basketball

Tuesday, Jan. 26

Mogollon at Joseph City (postponed or canceled)

Saturday, Jan. 23

Williams 86, Mogollon 83

Holbrook 68, St. Johns 52

Tucson Pusch Ridge 64, Show Low 53

Friday, Jan. 22

Willcox 57, Blue Ridge 47

Mogollon 83, Duncan 75

St. Johns 77, Joseph City 40

St. David 61, Show Low 55

Snowflake 76, Safford 48

Thursday, Jan. 21

Snowflake 61, Round Valley 25

Tuesday, Jan. 19

Holbrook at Eagar Round Valley, canceled

St. Johns 51, Show Low 48

Snowflake 65, Chino Valley 19

Girls basketball

Tuesday, Jan. 26

Mogollon at Joseph City (postponed/canceled)

Saturday, Jan. 23

Mogollon 51, Williams 49

St. Johns 53, Holbrook 49

Show Low 44, Pusch Ridge 17

Friday, Jan. 22

Blue Ridge 56, Willcox 28

Mogollon 51, Duncan 22

St. Johbns 46, Joseph City 32

Show Low 46, St. David 31

Snowflake 64, Safford 34

Thursday, Jan. 21

Snowflake 61, Round Valley 35

Tuesday, Jan. 19

Holbrook at Eagar Round Valley, canceled

St. Johns 32, Show Low 28

Snowflake 61, Chino Valley 15

