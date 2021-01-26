Boys basketball
Tuesday, Jan. 26
Mogollon at Joseph City (postponed or canceled)
Saturday, Jan. 23
Williams 86, Mogollon 83
Holbrook 68, St. Johns 52
Tucson Pusch Ridge 64, Show Low 53
Friday, Jan. 22
Willcox 57, Blue Ridge 47
Mogollon 83, Duncan 75
St. Johns 77, Joseph City 40
St. David 61, Show Low 55
Snowflake 76, Safford 48
Thursday, Jan. 21
Snowflake 61, Round Valley 25
Tuesday, Jan. 19
Holbrook at Eagar Round Valley, canceled
St. Johns 51, Show Low 48
Snowflake 65, Chino Valley 19
Girls basketball
Tuesday, Jan. 26
Mogollon at Joseph City (postponed/canceled)
Saturday, Jan. 23
Mogollon 51, Williams 49
St. Johns 53, Holbrook 49
Show Low 44, Pusch Ridge 17
Friday, Jan. 22
Blue Ridge 56, Willcox 28
Mogollon 51, Duncan 22
St. Johbns 46, Joseph City 32
Show Low 46, St. David 31
Snowflake 64, Safford 34
Thursday, Jan. 21
Snowflake 61, Round Valley 35
Tuesday, Jan. 19
Holbrook at Eagar Round Valley, canceled
St. Johns 32, Show Low 28
Snowflake 61, Chino Valley 15
