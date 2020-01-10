Rivals Blue Ridge, Show Low meet at White Mountain Holiday Classic

Show Low’s Thaddeus Carlyon looks to score behind Blue Ridge defenders P.J. London (left) and Kadan Brimhall (21) on a break to the basket as Tommy Pederson (right) readies a third line of defense during the Yellowjackets’ 68-47 win against the Cougars in the White Mountain Holiday Classic at BRHS on Saturday, Jan. 4. Both teams had lost in the second round of the Champions Bracket and were looking to advance to the fifth-place game. Blue Ridge finished sixth after losing to Chinle, 72-52, in Saturday’s fifth-place game.

 Andy Staten/The Independent

High school boys basketball scores

Regular-season games

Tuesday, Jan. 7

Alchesay 79, Sanders Valley 50

Mogollon 75, Joseph City 69

St. Johns 42, Round Valley 24

Show Low 40, Pima 36

Friday, Dec. 27

Payson 66, Round Valley 52

Saturday, Dec. 21

Alchesay 85, Payson 56

Duncan 43, (Cibecue) Dishchii’Bikoh 41

Page 54, Snowflake 50

Friday, Dec. 20

Gilbert Arete Prep 66, Dishchii’Bikoh 43

Mogollon 74, Williams 72

Thursday, Dec. 19

Fort Thomas 70, Dishchii’Bikoh 53

Show Low 53, Round Valley 46

St. Johns 59, Joseph City 54

Snowflake 70, Sanders Valley 59

Tournament games

20th Annual

White Mountain Holiday Classic

At Blue Ridge High

Thursday, Jan. 2

Pool play

Surprise Gila Ridge 63, Tucson Tanque Verde 31

Florence 80, Ash Fork/Seligman 27

Blue Ridge 74, Tucson Desert Christian 47

Show Low 69, Glendale Copper Canyon 44

Queen Creek San Tan Foothills 61, Yuma Catholic 57

Fort Thomas 64, Chinle 62

Ganado 66, Ash Fork/Seligman 38

Desert Christian 56, San Luis 24

Yuma Catholic 61, Fort Thomas 56

Marana 82, Florence 69

Show Low 56, Tanque Verde 50

Chinle 74, San Tan Foothills 59

Benson 53, San Luis 34

Gila Ridge 77, Copper Canyon 25

Marana 63, Ganado 55

Championship bracket

Friday, Jan. 3

First round

Blue Ridge 69, Copper Canyon 60

Fort Thomas 68, Ganado 47

San Tan Foothills 58, Marana 53

Chinle 47, Benson 40

Show Low 48, Desert Christian

Gila Ridge 94, San Luis 32

Yuma Catholic 79, Ash Fork/Seligman 12

Florence 65, Tanque Verde 35

Second round

Fort Thomas 69, Blue Ridge 53

San Tan Foothills 67, Show Low 62

Gila Ridge 78, Chinle 65

Florence 65, Yuma Catholic 64

Saturday, Jan. 4

Semifinals

San Tan Foothills 63, Fort Thomas 52

Gila Ridge def. Florence

Fifth-place bracket

Blue Ridge 68, Show Low 47

Chinle 60, Yuma Catholic 41

Yuma Catholic 42, Show Low 40

Third place

Fort Thomas 74, Florence 66

Championship

Gila Ridge 68, San Tan Foothills 61

Challengers bracket

Friday, Jan. 3

Copper Canyon 57, Ganado 54

Marana 60, Desert Christian 34

Benson def. San Luis

Tanque Verde 71, Ash Fork/Seligman 28

Saturday, Jan. 4

Semifinals

Marana 66, Copper Canyon 53

Tanque Verde 63, Benson 58

Third place (Challengers)

Copper Canyon 50, Benson 38

Challengers championship

Marana 68, Tanque Verde 53

Other WMHC scores from Saturday

San Luis 55, Ash Fork/Seligman 41

Desert Christian 62, Ganado 60

Copper Canyon 61, San Luis 25

Ganado 45, Ash Fork/Seligman 34

San Luis 48, Desert Christian 39

Chandler Prep New Year’s Classic

Thursday, Jan. 2

Alchesay 53, Phoenix North Canyon 45

Friday, Jan. 3

Rio Rico 79, Alchesay 72

Copper Cities Tournament

At Globe High

Dec. 27

Scottsdale Prep 57, Dishchii’Bikoh 51

San Tan Valley Combs 67, Dishchii’Bikoh 43

Yvonne Johnson Memorial

At Camp Verde High

Friday, Dec. 27

Hopi 60, Round Valley 46

Payson 66, Round Valley 54

Saturday, Dec. 28

Williams 66, Round Valley 52

Pinon 66, Round Valley 58

Friday, Dec. 27

Hopi 60, Round Valley 46

Payson 66, Round Valley 54

Girls basketball scores

Regular season

Tuesday, Jan. 7

Alchesay 60, Sanders Valley 52

Mogollon 57, Joseph City 27

St. Johns 40, Round Valley 30

Show Low 33, Pima 28

Friday, Jan. 3

Winslow 56, Alchesay 42

Saturday, Dec. 21

Dishchii’Bikoh 40, Duncan 38

Page 58, Snowflake 42

Friday, Dec. 20

Arete Prep 41, Dishchii’Bikoh 37

Mogollon 59, Williams 34

Thursday, Dec. 19

Fort Thomas, Dishchii’Bikoh 36

Show Low 40, Round Valley 28

St. Johns 51, Joseph City 17

Snowflake 56, Sanders Valley 49

Tournament games

Globe Copper Cities Tournament

Friday, Jan. 3

Douglas 62, Dishchii’Bikoh 38

Saturday, Jan. 4

Dishchii’Bikoh 29, Coolidge 26

Chandler Prep New Year’s Classic

Thursday, Jan. 2

Snowflake 49, Mogollon 25

Friday, Jan. 3

Kayenta Monument Valley 47, Mogollon 23

Round Valley 51, Phoenix North Canyon 43

Snowflake 50, Phoenix Valley Lutheran 39

Peoria 42, Round Valley 36

Mogollon 56, Safford 46

Snowflake 59, Surprise Paradise Honors 24

Saturday, Jan. 4

Avondale Agua Fria 48, Mogollon 10

Snowflake 54, Tucson Tanque Verde 45

