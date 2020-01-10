High school boys basketball scores
Regular-season games
Tuesday, Jan. 7
Alchesay 79, Sanders Valley 50
Mogollon 75, Joseph City 69
St. Johns 42, Round Valley 24
Show Low 40, Pima 36
Friday, Dec. 27
Payson 66, Round Valley 52
Saturday, Dec. 21
Alchesay 85, Payson 56
Duncan 43, (Cibecue) Dishchii’Bikoh 41
Page 54, Snowflake 50
Friday, Dec. 20
Gilbert Arete Prep 66, Dishchii’Bikoh 43
Mogollon 74, Williams 72
Thursday, Dec. 19
Fort Thomas 70, Dishchii’Bikoh 53
Show Low 53, Round Valley 46
St. Johns 59, Joseph City 54
Snowflake 70, Sanders Valley 59
Tournament games
20th Annual
White Mountain Holiday Classic
At Blue Ridge High
Thursday, Jan. 2
Pool play
Surprise Gila Ridge 63, Tucson Tanque Verde 31
Florence 80, Ash Fork/Seligman 27
Blue Ridge 74, Tucson Desert Christian 47
Show Low 69, Glendale Copper Canyon 44
Queen Creek San Tan Foothills 61, Yuma Catholic 57
Fort Thomas 64, Chinle 62
Ganado 66, Ash Fork/Seligman 38
Desert Christian 56, San Luis 24
Yuma Catholic 61, Fort Thomas 56
Marana 82, Florence 69
Show Low 56, Tanque Verde 50
Chinle 74, San Tan Foothills 59
Benson 53, San Luis 34
Gila Ridge 77, Copper Canyon 25
Marana 63, Ganado 55
Championship bracket
Friday, Jan. 3
First round
Blue Ridge 69, Copper Canyon 60
Fort Thomas 68, Ganado 47
San Tan Foothills 58, Marana 53
Chinle 47, Benson 40
Show Low 48, Desert Christian
Gila Ridge 94, San Luis 32
Yuma Catholic 79, Ash Fork/Seligman 12
Florence 65, Tanque Verde 35
Second round
Fort Thomas 69, Blue Ridge 53
San Tan Foothills 67, Show Low 62
Gila Ridge 78, Chinle 65
Florence 65, Yuma Catholic 64
Saturday, Jan. 4
Semifinals
San Tan Foothills 63, Fort Thomas 52
Gila Ridge def. Florence
Fifth-place bracket
Blue Ridge 68, Show Low 47
Chinle 60, Yuma Catholic 41
Yuma Catholic 42, Show Low 40
Third place
Fort Thomas 74, Florence 66
Championship
Gila Ridge 68, San Tan Foothills 61
Challengers bracket
Friday, Jan. 3
Copper Canyon 57, Ganado 54
Marana 60, Desert Christian 34
Benson def. San Luis
Tanque Verde 71, Ash Fork/Seligman 28
Saturday, Jan. 4
Semifinals
Marana 66, Copper Canyon 53
Tanque Verde 63, Benson 58
Third place (Challengers)
Copper Canyon 50, Benson 38
Challengers championship
Marana 68, Tanque Verde 53
Other WMHC scores from Saturday
San Luis 55, Ash Fork/Seligman 41
Desert Christian 62, Ganado 60
Copper Canyon 61, San Luis 25
Ganado 45, Ash Fork/Seligman 34
San Luis 48, Desert Christian 39
Chandler Prep New Year’s Classic
Thursday, Jan. 2
Alchesay 53, Phoenix North Canyon 45
Friday, Jan. 3
Rio Rico 79, Alchesay 72
Copper Cities Tournament
At Globe High
Dec. 27
Scottsdale Prep 57, Dishchii’Bikoh 51
San Tan Valley Combs 67, Dishchii’Bikoh 43
Yvonne Johnson Memorial
At Camp Verde High
Friday, Dec. 27
Hopi 60, Round Valley 46
Payson 66, Round Valley 54
Saturday, Dec. 28
Williams 66, Round Valley 52
Pinon 66, Round Valley 58
Girls basketball scores
Regular season
Tuesday, Jan. 7
Alchesay 60, Sanders Valley 52
Mogollon 57, Joseph City 27
St. Johns 40, Round Valley 30
Show Low 33, Pima 28
Friday, Jan. 3
Winslow 56, Alchesay 42
Saturday, Dec. 21
Dishchii’Bikoh 40, Duncan 38
Page 58, Snowflake 42
Friday, Dec. 20
Arete Prep 41, Dishchii’Bikoh 37
Mogollon 59, Williams 34
Thursday, Dec. 19
Fort Thomas, Dishchii’Bikoh 36
Show Low 40, Round Valley 28
St. Johns 51, Joseph City 17
Snowflake 56, Sanders Valley 49
Tournament games
Globe Copper Cities Tournament
Friday, Jan. 3
Douglas 62, Dishchii’Bikoh 38
Saturday, Jan. 4
Dishchii’Bikoh 29, Coolidge 26
Chandler Prep New Year’s Classic
Thursday, Jan. 2
Snowflake 49, Mogollon 25
Friday, Jan. 3
Kayenta Monument Valley 47, Mogollon 23
Round Valley 51, Phoenix North Canyon 43
Snowflake 50, Phoenix Valley Lutheran 39
Peoria 42, Round Valley 36
Mogollon 56, Safford 46
Snowflake 59, Surprise Paradise Honors 24
Saturday, Jan. 4
Avondale Agua Fria 48, Mogollon 10
Snowflake 54, Tucson Tanque Verde 45
