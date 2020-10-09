Blue Ridge spoiled senior night in Payson in the football regular season finale a year ago.
The Yellow Jackets did it again in the opener in this weird COVID-19 delayed season on Friday night.
P.J. London ran for three touchdowns and threw for another and Damon Mitchell rushed for three scores as the visitors rolled over the Longhorns 48-7.
Teams normally hold senior night before the final home game of the season, but with all the uncertainty surrounding this shortened seven-game season and the possibility of it ending early, Payson decided to hold the ceremony honoring its football, cheer, cross country and band seniors so they didn’t miss out on the event like the Longhorns did this past spring when the AIA shutdown sports shortly after they started because of the pandemic.
The Yellow Jackets’ 19-16 win in Payson a year ago denied Payson the outright 3A East championship and left them tied atop the region standings with the Longhorns and Snowflake. Payson won the tiebreaker to claim its first region crown in 11 years.
That game was a nail biter. This wasn’t as Blue Ridge marched up and down the field on offense and surrendered just one touchdown when Trevor Cline scored on a 4-yard run with 2:24 play in the first half after the Jackets scored on their first four possessions to take a commanding 27-0 first-quarter lead.
And Blue Ridge answered the lone Payson score by driving 64 yards in 51 seconds with London diving into the end zone from the 1 to stick the dagger in the Longhorns’ hearts and make it 34-7 with 1:25 to play in the half.
The all-state quarterback picked up right where he left off a year ago in winning the 3A East Player of the Year award. The senior completed 14 of 18 passes for 221 yards, including nine in a row in the first half.
The Jackets rolled up 437 yards from scrimmage. London rushed 11 times for 102 yards (9.3 avg.) and Mitchell ran for 74 yards on 13 attempts and three first-quarter TDs after Reece Esparza snagged an 8-yard scoring strike from London 2:50 into the game.
A London extra point attempt hit the upright after their second touchdown and Mitchell, the holder, fumbled the snap on the next PAT try and couldn’t complete a pass to turn it into two points. But London connected with Mitchell on a two-point pass after their final score of the opening quarter.
Gunner Martinez caught three passes for 86 yards. Seth Slaughter caught two passes for 51 yards and rushed seven times for 33 more yards.
The teams play in different regions this season, as Payson moves into the 3A Metro East. But the Longhorns still get to play their three biggest 3A East rivals — Blue Ridge, Show Low and Snowflake.
Cline, the 3A East Offensive Player of the Year and an all-state first teamer as a junior, completed 8 of 20 passes and threw an interception under heavy pressure from the Jackets.
Payson lost the turnover battle 2-0. Blue Ridge recovered a fumble at the Payson 24-yard line on the Longhorns’ second possession leading to a 2-yard touchdown run by Mitchell, who intercepted a pass deep in Payson territory two possessions later to set up of his scoring runs, this one 6 yards. He added a 1-yard TD plunge in between those two.
Cline scored on a 4-yard run to stop the bleeding with 2:24 left in the first half and Mike Dominguez added the extra point. But the Yellow Jackets answered by driving down the field in 59 seconds to score again, with London diving in from the one with 1:25 left in the second quarter.
A long kick return to open the second half set the visitors up at the Payson 13 and London scored on a 1-yard run just 49 seconds into the third quarter to make it 41-7. He raced 58 yards into the end zone to cap the scoring with 2:45 remaining in the third quarter.
Payson had seven penalties for 45 yards, all in the first half. Blue Ridge had three penalties for 30 yards.
Tonight the Longhorns face another former 3A East rival when they travel to Show Low.
