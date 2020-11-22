The Mogollon Mustangs have swept into the 1A state eight-man football championships, which will be held on Saturday, Nov. 28, at Scottsdale Coronado High School. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.
The Mustangs defeated Bagdad 78-12 in Saturday’s semifinal. That came after a 50-6, first-round win in Heber against San Manuel on Nov. 13.
Eight play-in winners from last Friday in both divisions 3A and 2A advanced to the three-round state football championships, which begin at the high seeds this Friday, Nov. 27.
Three of the eight teams in the 3A playoffs are teams that were all moved up a division after years of success in 2A – Round Valley, Phoenix Christian and Thatcher – and all will be on the road at higher seeds on Nov. 27.
The No. 9 Elks went on the road and defeated No. 8 Chandler Valley Christian, 21-20, on Nov. 20 to advance to the state championships as the No. 6 seed. Round Valley will again travel to the Southeast Valley this week, to face No. 3 American Leadership Academy - Gilbert North.
Snowflake, the No. 2 seed in 2A, defeated visiting No. 15 El Mirage Dysart, 63-21, and will again be the No. 2 seed this Friday, when the Lobos host No. 7 Phoenix Christian.
The Wickenburg Wranglers scored a touchdown on fourth and goal from the 1 with 23 seconds left to defeat Blue Ridge, 12-7, in a 3A conference play-in game on Friday, Nov. 20. The Yellowjackets lost all-everything quarterback P.J. London, who left the game in the second quarter due to a knee injury and he did not return.
Wickenburg moved up to take the No. 5 seed in the state tournament and will travel to Tucson on Friday to take on No. 4 Pusch Ridge.
Thatcher, the No. 12 seed that defeated No. 5 Phoenix AZ College Prep 27-22 in Friday’s play-in, moved up to take the No. 8 and final seed in the state championships. The Eagles will go on the road to No. 1 Yuma Catholic on Nov. 27.
St. Johns, the No. 10 seed in Friday’s 2A play-in games, traveled to Chandler and defeated No. 7 Chandler Prep, 21-14 on Friday. On Nov. 27, the Redskins, No. 7 in the state championships, will go on the road to No. 2 Scottsdale Christian.
All the 2A and 3A playoff games start at 7 p.m.
High school football playoff scores, schedule
Arizona Interscholastic Association
Division 3A Football
Conferece play-in games
Friday, Nov. 20
No. 1 Yuma Catholic 49, No. 16 Phoenix Bourgade Catholic 0
No. 9 Round Valley 21, No. 8 Chandler Valley Christian 20
No. 4 Amer. Leadership - Gilbert North 35, No. 13 Safford 8
No. 12 Thatcher 27, No. 5 Phoenix AZ College Prep 22
No. 3 Tucson Pusch Ridge 49, No. 14 Gilbert Christian 7
No. 6 Phoenix Christian 56, No. 11 Mohave Valley River Valley 27
No. 10 Wickenburg 12, No. 7 Lakeside Blue Ridge 7
No. 2 Snowflake 63, No. 15 El Mirage Dysart 21
Arizona Interscholastic Association
Division 3A Football
State Championships
First round
At high seeds
Friday, Nov. 27
No. 8 Thatcher at at No. 1 Yuma Catholic, 7
No. 5 Wickenburg at No. 4 Pusch Ridge, 7
No. 6 Round Valley at No. 3 Amer. Leadership - Gilbert, 7
No. 7 Phoenix Christian at No. 2 Snowflake, 7
At Scottsdale Coronado HS
Semifinals
Saturday, Dec. 5
Yuma Catholic-Thatcher winner vs. Pusch Ridge-Wickenburg winner, time TBD
Snowflake-Phoenix Christian winner vs. Amer.-Leadership-Gilbert-Round Valley winner, time TBD
Saturday, Dec. 12
Championship
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
Arizona Interscholastic Association
Division 2A Football
Conferece play-in games
Friday, Nov. 20
No. 1 Benson 28, No. 16 Pima 7
No. 8 Scottsdale Prep 60, No. 9 Miami 42
No. 4 Phoenix Ariz. Lutheran 41, No. 13 Willcox 8
No. 5 Morenci def. No. 12 Sequoia Pathway 1-0 (fft.)
No. 3 Eloy Santa Cruz 60, No. 14 Phoenix Veritas Prep 6
No. 6 Parker 56, No. 11 Glendale Prep 20
No. 10 St. Johns 21, No. 7 Chandler Prep 14
No. 2 Scottsdale Christian 42, No. 15 San Tan Charter 12
Arizona Interscholastic Association
Division 2A Football
State Championships
First round
Friday, Nov. 27
No. 8 Morenci at No. 1 Benson, 7
No. 5 Parker at No. 4 Ariz. Lutheran, 7
No. 6 Scottsdale Prep at No. 3 Santa Cruz, 7
No. 7 St. Johns at No. 2 Scottsdale Christian, 7
At Higley HS
Semifinals
Saturday, Dec. 5
Benson-Morenci winner vs. Ariz. Lutheran-Parker winner, time to be determined
Scottsdale Christian-St. Johns winner vs. Santa Cruz-Scottsdale Prep winner, time to be determined
At Scottsdale Coronado HS
Saturday, Nov. 28
Championship
Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.
Arizona Interscholastic Association
Division 1A Football
State Championships
Friday, Nov. 13
Superior 76, Anthem Prep 20
Williams 38, St. David 20
Bagdad 62, Tempe Prep 20
Mogollon 50, San Manuel 6
At Scottsdale Coronado HS
Semifinals
Friday, Nov. 20
Williams 44, Superior 26
Saturday, Nov. 21
Mogollon 78, Bagdad 12
Saturday, Nov. 28
Championship
Williams vs. Mogollon, 6 p.m.
