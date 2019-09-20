Tonight’s prep football schedule
Friday, Sept. 20
All times 7 p.m.
Blue Ridge at Tucson Sabino
Dishchii’Bikoh at Phoenix NFL Yet
Mogollon at Superior
St. Johns at Pinon
Show Low at Safford
Pusch Ridge at Snowflake
Prep football scores
Saturday, Sept. 14
San Carlos at Scottsdale Prep
Friday, Sept. 13
Division 3A
Blue Ridge 28, Florence 27
Show Low 51, Amer.Leadership Acad. - Ironwood 7
Snowflake 52, Page 0
Fountain Hills 51, Payson 26
Ganado 36, Holbrook 16
Winslow 45, Chinle 0
Round Valley 38, Amer.Leadership Acad.-Gilbert North 35
Tuba City 12, Keams Canyon Hopi 6
Kayenta Monument Valley 21, Teec Nos Pos Red Mesa 12
Eloy Santa Cruz 48, Kingman 8
Chino Valley 44, Camp Verde 6
Wickenburg 35, Surprise Paradise Honors 14
Yuma Catholic 50, Brawley (Calif.) 35
Amer. Leadership Acad. - Queen Creek 35, Phoenix Christian 21
Phoenix AZ College Prep 34, Buckeye Odyssey Inst. 20
Phoenix Bourgade Catholic 54, Scottsdale Coronado 6
Chandler Valley Christian 49, Phoenix Ariz. Lutheran 13
Gilbert Christian 35, Scottsdale Christian 14
Queen Creek Ben Franklin 21, Phoenix Northwest Christian 10
Coolidge 41, Sahuarita 12
Thatcher 14, Safford 0
Tucson Canyon del Oro 21, Tucson Pusch Ridge 0
Douglas 50, Tucson Catalina 0
Tucson Sabino 20, Tucson Catalina Foothills 14
Tucson Rincon/University 61, Tucson Tanque Verde 14
Division 2A
Pima 34, Alchesay 14
Round Valley 38, Amer.Leadership Acad.-Gilbert North 35
St. Johns 50, Globe 0
Thatcher 14, Safford 0
Many Farms 30, Pinon 12
Sanders Valley 30, Laguna-Acoma (N.M.) 22
Tuba City 12, Keams Canyon Hopi 6
Monument Valley (Utah.) 56, Tuba City Greyhills 0
Kayenta Monument Valley 21, Teec Nos Pos Red Mesa 12
Sedona Red Rock 52, Rock Point 6
Chino Valley 44, Camp Verde 6
Parker 44, Needles (Calif.) 13
Wellton Antelope 49, Tombstone 0
Goodyear Trivium Prep 30, Phoenix North Pointe Prep 8
Laveen Heritage Acad. 14, Tempe Prep 12
Phoenix Veritas Prep 27, Glendale Prep 6
Amer. Leadership Acad. - Queen Creek 35, Phoenix Christian 21
Chandler Valley Christian 49, Phoenix Ariz. Lutheran 13
Gilbert Christian 35, Scottsdale Christian 14
Chandler Prep 7, Tonopah Valley 6
Eloy Santa Cruz 48, Kingman 8
Bisbee 20, Miami 14
Division 1A
Mogollon 60, Elfrida Valley Union 6
Lincoln Prep 60, Dishchii’Bikoh 0
Joseph City 24, Mayer 6
Williams 66, Bagdad 20
Bullhead City Mohave Accel. 62, PDSD 50
Salome 40, Duncan 28
Anthem Prep 22, St. David 16
Fort Thomas 56, Winterhaven (Calif.) San Pasqual 0
Winkelman Hayden 42, Sells Baboquivari 20
Superior 64, Gilbert Arete Prep 54
Kearny Ray 54, Phoenix NFL Yet 20
Thursday, Sept. 12
Morenci 14, Willcox 6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.