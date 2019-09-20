Talon(s) out

Show Low quarterback Talon Lester breaks through his opponent's defensive secondary during the Cougars' 51-7 win against American Leadership Academy — Ironwood on Friday, Sept. 13. Lester led Show Low with 106 rushing yards in the game.

 Andy Staten/The Independent

Tonight’s prep football schedule

Friday, Sept. 20

All times 7 p.m.

Blue Ridge at Tucson Sabino

Dishchii’Bikoh at Phoenix NFL Yet

Mogollon at Superior

St. Johns at Pinon

Show Low at Safford

Pusch Ridge at Snowflake

Prep football scores

Saturday, Sept. 14

San Carlos at Scottsdale Prep

Friday, Sept. 13

Division 3A

Blue Ridge 28, Florence 27

Show Low 51, Amer.Leadership Acad. - Ironwood 7

Snowflake 52, Page 0

Fountain Hills 51, Payson 26

Ganado 36, Holbrook 16

Winslow 45, Chinle 0

Round Valley 38, Amer.Leadership Acad.-Gilbert North 35

Tuba City 12, Keams Canyon Hopi 6

Kayenta Monument Valley 21, Teec Nos Pos Red Mesa 12

Eloy Santa Cruz 48, Kingman 8

Chino Valley 44, Camp Verde 6

Wickenburg 35, Surprise Paradise Honors 14

Yuma Catholic 50, Brawley (Calif.) 35

Amer. Leadership Acad. - Queen Creek 35, Phoenix Christian 21

Phoenix AZ College Prep 34, Buckeye Odyssey Inst. 20

Phoenix Bourgade Catholic 54, Scottsdale Coronado 6

Chandler Valley Christian 49, Phoenix Ariz. Lutheran 13

Gilbert Christian 35, Scottsdale Christian 14

Queen Creek Ben Franklin 21, Phoenix Northwest Christian 10

Coolidge 41, Sahuarita 12

Thatcher 14, Safford 0

Tucson Canyon del Oro 21, Tucson Pusch Ridge 0

Douglas 50, Tucson Catalina 0

Tucson Sabino 20, Tucson Catalina Foothills 14

Tucson Rincon/University 61, Tucson Tanque Verde 14

Division 2A

Pima 34, Alchesay 14

Round Valley 38, Amer.Leadership Acad.-Gilbert North 35

St. Johns 50, Globe 0

Thatcher 14, Safford 0

Many Farms 30, Pinon 12

Sanders Valley 30, Laguna-Acoma (N.M.) 22

Tuba City 12, Keams Canyon Hopi 6

Monument Valley (Utah.) 56, Tuba City Greyhills 0

Kayenta Monument Valley 21, Teec Nos Pos Red Mesa 12

Sedona Red Rock 52, Rock Point 6

Chino Valley 44, Camp Verde 6

Parker 44, Needles (Calif.) 13

Wellton Antelope 49, Tombstone 0

Goodyear Trivium Prep 30, Phoenix North Pointe Prep 8

Laveen Heritage Acad. 14, Tempe Prep 12

Phoenix Veritas Prep 27, Glendale Prep 6

Amer. Leadership Acad. - Queen Creek 35, Phoenix Christian 21

Chandler Valley Christian 49, Phoenix Ariz. Lutheran 13

Gilbert Christian 35, Scottsdale Christian 14

Chandler Prep 7, Tonopah Valley 6

Eloy Santa Cruz 48, Kingman 8

Bisbee 20, Miami 14

Division 1A

Mogollon 60, Elfrida Valley Union 6

Lincoln Prep 60, Dishchii’Bikoh 0

Joseph City 24, Mayer 6

Williams 66, Bagdad 20

Bullhead City Mohave Accel. 62, PDSD 50

Salome 40, Duncan 28

Anthem Prep 22, St. David 16

Fort Thomas 56, Winterhaven (Calif.) San Pasqual 0

Winkelman Hayden 42, Sells Baboquivari 20

Superior 64, Gilbert Arete Prep 54

Kearny Ray 54, Phoenix NFL Yet 20

Thursday, Sept. 12

Morenci 14, Willcox 6

