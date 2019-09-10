Saturday, Sept. 7
Duncan 60, Dishchii’Bikoh 0
Friday, Sept. 6
Division 3A
Blue Ridge 19, St. Johns 15
Thatcher 29, Show Low 0
Snowflake 34, Florence 0
Winslow 49, Page 14
Ft. Defiance Window Rock 56, Rock Point 0
Amer. Leadership Acad. - QC 63, Kayenta Monument Valley 0
Teec Nos Pos Red Mesa 52, Chinle 12
Chino Valley 50, Tuba City 0
Kingman Lee Williams 12, Mohave Valley River Valley 0
Parker 32, Kingman Academy 8
Safford 36, Wickenburg 8
Coolidge 69, Surprise Paradise Honors 14
Phoenix Christian 41, Amer. Leadership Acad.-Ironwood 6
Phoenix Bourgade Catholic 45, Phoenix Cortez 0
Phoenix AZ College Prep 47, Scottsdale Coronado 0
Gilbert Christian 17, Queen Creek San Tan Foothills 14
Queen Creek Ben Franklin 35, Amer. Leadership Acad.-Gilbert No. 17
Rio Rico 41, Tucson Catalina 6
Sahuarita 53, Tucson Palo Verde 14
Tucson Sahuaro 47, Tucson Sabino 13
Tucson Amphitheater 51, Tucson Tanque Verde 7
Sahuarita Walden Grove 27, Tucson Pusch Ridge 0
Division 2A
Round Valley 48, Eloy Santa Cruz 13
Benson 48, Morenci 7
Pima 28, Willcox 24
Miami 51, Sanders Valley 12
Keams Canyon Hopi 14, Zuni (N.M.) 0
Buckeye Trivium Prep 55, Sedona Red Rock 27
Camp Verde 16, Laveen Heritage Acad. 10
Phoenix Ariz. Lutheran 28, Tonopah Valley 12
Glendale Prep 35, Phoenix Valley Lutheran 20
Phoenix Veritas Prep 46, Chandler Prep 33
Scottsdale Christian 41, Scottsdale Prep 0
Phoenix North Pointe Prep 22, Tempe Prep 14
Tucson Santa Rita 48, San Carlos 0
San Manuel 26, Tombstone 15
Bisbee 36, Globe 8
Division 1A
Winkelman Hayden 38, Mogollon 20
Joseph City 40, Elfrida Valley Union 18
Williams 50, Salome 20
Bullhead City Mohave Accel. 50, Colorado City El Capitan 36
Bagdad 48, Superior 40
Phoenix Day School/Deaf 80, Winterhaven (Calif.) San Pasqual 50
Fort Thomas 52, Anthem Prep 50
Gilbert Arete Prep 40, Sells Baboquivari 24
Kearny Ray 54, Lincoln Prep 8
Phoenix NFL Yet 48, St. David 40
