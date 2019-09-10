Blue Ridge squeaks past St. Johns

Cody Wallace runs for extra yardage amidst several St. John defenders during the Yellow Jackets’ 19-15 win on Friday, Sept. 6. Blue Ridge scored the game winning touchdown on an offensive drive riddled in controversy in the closing minutes. See the Friday, Sept. 13 Independent for the game story.

 Andy Staten/The Independent

Saturday, Sept. 7

Duncan 60, Dishchii’Bikoh 0

Friday, Sept. 6

Division 3A

Blue Ridge 19, St. Johns 15

Thatcher 29, Show Low 0

Snowflake 34, Florence 0

Winslow 49, Page 14

Ft. Defiance Window Rock 56, Rock Point 0

Amer. Leadership Acad. - QC 63, Kayenta Monument Valley 0

Teec Nos Pos Red Mesa 52, Chinle 12

Chino Valley 50, Tuba City 0

Kingman Lee Williams 12, Mohave Valley River Valley 0

Parker 32, Kingman Academy 8

Safford 36, Wickenburg 8

Coolidge 69, Surprise Paradise Honors 14

Phoenix Christian 41, Amer. Leadership Acad.-Ironwood 6

Phoenix Bourgade Catholic 45, Phoenix Cortez 0

Phoenix AZ College Prep 47, Scottsdale Coronado 0

Gilbert Christian 17, Queen Creek San Tan Foothills 14

Queen Creek Ben Franklin 35, Amer. Leadership Acad.-Gilbert No. 17

Rio Rico 41, Tucson Catalina 6

Sahuarita 53, Tucson Palo Verde 14

Tucson Sahuaro 47, Tucson Sabino 13

Tucson Amphitheater 51, Tucson Tanque Verde 7

Sahuarita Walden Grove 27, Tucson Pusch Ridge 0

Division 2A

Round Valley 48, Eloy Santa Cruz 13

Benson 48, Morenci 7

Pima 28, Willcox 24

Miami 51, Sanders Valley 12

Keams Canyon Hopi 14, Zuni (N.M.) 0

Buckeye Trivium Prep 55, Sedona Red Rock 27

Camp Verde 16, Laveen Heritage Acad. 10

Phoenix Ariz. Lutheran 28, Tonopah Valley 12

Glendale Prep 35, Phoenix Valley Lutheran 20

Phoenix Veritas Prep 46, Chandler Prep 33

Scottsdale Christian 41, Scottsdale Prep 0

Phoenix North Pointe Prep 22, Tempe Prep 14

Tucson Santa Rita 48, San Carlos 0

San Manuel 26, Tombstone 15

Bisbee 36, Globe 8

Division 1A

Winkelman Hayden 38, Mogollon 20

Joseph City 40, Elfrida Valley Union 18

Williams 50, Salome 20

Bullhead City Mohave Accel. 50, Colorado City El Capitan 36

Bagdad 48, Superior 40

Phoenix Day School/Deaf 80, Winterhaven (Calif.) San Pasqual 50

Fort Thomas 52, Anthem Prep 50

Gilbert Arete Prep 40, Sells Baboquivari 24

Kearny Ray 54, Lincoln Prep 8

Phoenix NFL Yet 48, St. David 40

