Prep football scores
Friday, Oct. 25
Division 1A first-round playoffs
Mogollon 58, Joseph City 14
Fort Thomas 26, Duncan 6
Winkelman Hayden 48, St. David 6
Gilbert Arete Prep 34, Anthem Prep 22
Division 3A
Blue Ridge 62, Holbrook 32
Snowflake 24, Show Low 14
Payson 28, Winslow 21
Page 56, Chinle 0
Ft. Defiance Window Rock 32, Tuba City 18
Ganado 36, Kayenta Monument Valley 21
Mohave Valley River Valley 33, Chino Velley 20
Wickenburg 14, Kingman 6
Yuma Catholic 78, Surprise Paradise Honors 21
Phoenix NW Christian at Kingman Acad.
Buckeye Odyssey Inst. 55, Scottsdale Coronado 20
Chandler Valley Christian 28, Phoenix Bourgade Catholic 6
Fountain Hills 35, Gilbert Christian 28
Am.Leadership-Gil. 38, Phoenix AZ College Prep 6
Queen Creek Ben Franklin 42, Am.Leadership-Ironwood 7
Florence 31, Am.Leadership-QC 28
Coolidge 30, Queen Creek San Tan Foothills 27
Tucson Catalina 14, Tucson Tanque Verde 12
Safford 50, Tucson Pusch Ridge 7
Tucson Sabino 28, Sahuarita 22
Division 2A
Alchesay 36, Keams Canyon Hopi 0
Round Valley 27, Thatcher 6
St. Johns 28, Benson 25
Morenci 44, Pima 14
Teec Nos Pos Red Mesa 52, Many Farms 6
Sanders Valley 34, Rock Point 0
Pinon 62, Tuba City Greyhills 6
Parker 46, Tonopah Valley 22
Goodyear Trivium Prep 56, Camp Verde 48
Phoenix Valley Lutheran 44, Sedona Red Rock 22
Wellton Antelope 53, Phoenix North Pointe Prep 0
Phoenix Veritas Prep 25, Scottsdale Prep 14
Phoenix Christian 55, Phoenix Ariz. Lutheran 13
Scottsdale Christian 42, Laveen Heritage Acad. 25
Chandler Prep 54, San Carlos 8
Tempe Prep at Globe
Miami 40, San Manuel 27
Bisbee 40, Tucson Santa Rita 20
Willcox 26, Tombstone 16
