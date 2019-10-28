Prep football scores

Friday, Oct. 25

Division 1A first-round playoffs

Mogollon 58, Joseph City 14

Fort Thomas 26, Duncan 6

Winkelman Hayden 48, St. David 6

Gilbert Arete Prep 34, Anthem Prep 22

Division 3A

Blue Ridge 62, Holbrook 32

Snowflake 24, Show Low 14

Payson 28, Winslow 21

Page 56, Chinle 0

Ft. Defiance Window Rock 32, Tuba City 18

Ganado 36, Kayenta Monument Valley 21

Mohave Valley River Valley 33, Chino Velley 20

Wickenburg 14, Kingman 6

Yuma Catholic 78, Surprise Paradise Honors 21

Phoenix NW Christian at Kingman Acad.

Buckeye Odyssey Inst. 55, Scottsdale Coronado 20

Chandler Valley Christian 28, Phoenix Bourgade Catholic 6

Fountain Hills 35, Gilbert Christian 28

Am.Leadership-Gil. 38, Phoenix AZ College Prep 6

Queen Creek Ben Franklin 42, Am.Leadership-Ironwood 7

Florence 31, Am.Leadership-QC 28

Coolidge 30, Queen Creek San Tan Foothills 27

Tucson Catalina 14, Tucson Tanque Verde 12

Safford 50, Tucson Pusch Ridge 7

Tucson Sabino 28, Sahuarita 22

Division 2A

Alchesay 36, Keams Canyon Hopi 0

Round Valley 27, Thatcher 6

St. Johns 28, Benson 25

Morenci 44, Pima 14

Teec Nos Pos Red Mesa 52, Many Farms 6

Sanders Valley 34, Rock Point 0

Pinon 62, Tuba City Greyhills 6

Parker 46, Tonopah Valley 22

Goodyear Trivium Prep 56, Camp Verde 48

Phoenix Valley Lutheran 44, Sedona Red Rock 22

Wellton Antelope 53, Phoenix North Pointe Prep 0

Phoenix Veritas Prep 25, Scottsdale Prep 14

Phoenix Christian 55, Phoenix Ariz. Lutheran 13

Scottsdale Christian 42, Laveen Heritage Acad. 25

Chandler Prep 54, San Carlos 8

Tempe Prep at Globe

Miami 40, San Manuel 27

Bisbee 40, Tucson Santa Rita 20

Willcox 26, Tombstone 16

