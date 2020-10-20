Saturday, Oct. 17
Florence 39, Gilbert Christian 6
Elfrida Valley Union 48, Bullhead City Mohave Accelerated 44
Friday, Oct. 16
Division 3A
Snowflake 22, Blue Ridge 21
Round Valley 37, Show Low 7
Chandler Valley Christian 61, Winslow 7
Phoenix Cortez at Mohave Valley River Valley, cancelled
Mohave Valley River Valley 22, Cottonwood Mingus 15
El Mirage Dysart 58, Kingman 38
Yuma Catholic 49, Wickenburg 12
Chino Valley 22, Surprise Paradise Honors 21
Phoenix Christian 49, Phoenix Bourgade Catholic 17
Phoenix AZ College Prep 19, Payson 14
Amer.Leadership — Gilbert 47, Mesa Eastmark 0
Coolidge 56, Amer.Leadership — Ironwood 0
Tucson Pusch Ridge 58, Thatcher 26
Safford at Queen Creek San Tan Foothills, cancelled
Division 2A
St. Johns 62, Holbrook 8
Miami 28, Gilbert Arete Prep 16
San Tan Charter 28, Globe 6
Kingman Academy 12, Tonopah Valley 8
Parker 68, Avondale St. John Paul II 0
Phoenix Ariz. Lutheran 35, Wellton Antelope 0
Glendale Prep 40, Buckeye Trivium Prep 7
Scottsdale Prep 21, Phoenix Veritas Prep 14
Scottsdale Christian 54, Phoenix North Pointe Prep 8
Maricopa Sequoia Pathway 24, Chandler Prep 22
Benson at Pima, cancelled
Morenci 39, Bisbee 14
Willcox 47, Tombstone 0
Division 1A
Mogollon 48, Colorado City El Capitan 8
Joseph City 37, Mayer 22
Williams 70, Fredonia 0
Bagdad 76, Anthem Prep 20
Salome 38, Glendale Desert Hgts. Prep 34
Superior 79, Scottsdale Cicero Prep 6
Tempe Prep 46, Chandler Lincoln Prep 32
San Manuel 42, Fort Thomas 12
St. David 59, Duncan 12
Thursday, Oct. 15
Safford 23, Fountain Hills 13
Eloy Santa Cruz 61, Laveen Heritage Acad. 15
