Redskins roll on historic night

St. Johns senior running back Ira Tullous leaves three Holbrook defenders in his wake with a cut-back move behind the blocking of teammate Joseph Bushman (right) on a second-quarter, 29-yard touchdown run on Friday, Oct. 16. The Redskins won the game 62-8 to hand head coach Mike Morgan his 337th career win, making him the state’s all-time winningest football coach.

 Andy Staten/The Independent

Saturday, Oct. 17

Florence 39, Gilbert Christian 6

Elfrida Valley Union 48, Bullhead City Mohave Accelerated 44

Friday, Oct. 16

Division 3A

Snowflake 22, Blue Ridge 21

Round Valley 37, Show Low 7

Chandler Valley Christian 61, Winslow 7

Phoenix Cortez at Mohave Valley River Valley, cancelled

Mohave Valley River Valley 22, Cottonwood Mingus 15

El Mirage Dysart 58, Kingman 38

Yuma Catholic 49, Wickenburg 12

Chino Valley 22, Surprise Paradise Honors 21

Phoenix Christian 49, Phoenix Bourgade Catholic 17

Phoenix AZ College Prep 19, Payson 14

Amer.Leadership — Gilbert 47, Mesa Eastmark 0

Coolidge 56, Amer.Leadership — Ironwood 0

Tucson Pusch Ridge 58, Thatcher 26

Safford at Queen Creek San Tan Foothills, cancelled

Division 2A

St. Johns 62, Holbrook 8

Miami 28, Gilbert Arete Prep 16

San Tan Charter 28, Globe 6

Kingman Academy 12, Tonopah Valley 8

Parker 68, Avondale St. John Paul II 0

Phoenix Ariz. Lutheran 35, Wellton Antelope 0

Glendale Prep 40, Buckeye Trivium Prep 7

Scottsdale Prep 21, Phoenix Veritas Prep 14

Scottsdale Christian 54, Phoenix North Pointe Prep 8

Maricopa Sequoia Pathway 24, Chandler Prep 22

Benson at Pima, cancelled

Morenci 39, Bisbee 14

Willcox 47, Tombstone 0

Division 1A

Mogollon 48, Colorado City El Capitan 8

Joseph City 37, Mayer 22

Williams 70, Fredonia 0

Bagdad 76, Anthem Prep 20

Salome 38, Glendale Desert Hgts. Prep 34

Superior 79, Scottsdale Cicero Prep 6

Tempe Prep 46, Chandler Lincoln Prep 32

San Manuel 42, Fort Thomas 12

St. David 59, Duncan 12

Thursday, Oct. 15

Safford 23, Fountain Hills 13

Eloy Santa Cruz 61, Laveen Heritage Acad. 15

