Prep football scores

Saturday, Oct. 31

Tepe Prep 45, Scottsdale Cicero Prep 33

Friday, Oct. 30

Division 3A

Blue Ridge 42, Winslow 8

Round Valley 37, Snowflake 29

Show Low at Fountain Hills, cancelled

Surprise Paradise Honors at Kingman, cancelled

Mohave Valley River Valley at El Mirage Dysart, cancelled

River Valley 41, Paradise Honors 0

Yuma Catholic 84, Phoenix Cortez 0

Wickenburg 32, Phoenix Bourgade Catholic 14

Phoenix Christian 50, Chino Valley 20

Payson at Scottsdale Coronado

Mesa Eastmark 27, Amer.Leadership - Ironwood 12

Amer. Leadership - Gilbert 35, Gilbert Christian 0

Phoenix AZ College Prep 7, Chandler Valley Christian 0

Safford 24, Coolidge 21

Thatcher 49, Florence 38

Tucson Pusch Ridge 48, Queen Creek San Tan Foothills 13

Sahuarita at Tucson Amphitheater, cancelled

Sahuarita at Nogales, cancelled

Division 2A

St. Johns 55, Globe 0

Miami 72, Holbrook 22

San Tan Charter 36, Gilbert Arete Prep 34

Parker 54, Kingman Acad. 20

Camp Verde at Scottsdale Prep, cancelled

Buckeye Trivium Prep 49, Avondale St. John Paul II 14

Wellton Antelope 28, Laveen Heritage Acad. 21

Phoenix North Pointe Prep at Phoenix Veritas Prep, cancelled

Chandler Prep 20, Veritas Prep 8

Scottsdale Christian at Phoenix Valley Lutheran

Phoenix Ariz. Lutheran at Chandler Prep, cancelled

Glendale Prep 35, Tonopah Valley 16

Eloy Santa Cruz 43, Maricopa Sequoia Pathway 0

Willcox 50, Bisbee 16

Pima 52, Tombstone 7

Benson 12, Morenci 6

Division 1A

Mogollon 48, Williams 8

Joseph City 28, Fredonia 18

Colorado City El Capitan 40, Mayer 34

Bagdad 68, Bullhead City Mohave Accel. 12

Anthem Prep 56, Salome 6

Superior 56, Glendale Desert Hgts. Prep 12

Lincoln Prep 24, Duncan 22

St. David 58, San Manuel 0

Elfrida Valley Union at Fort Thomas, cancelled

