Prep football scores
Saturday, Oct. 31
Tepe Prep 45, Scottsdale Cicero Prep 33
Friday, Oct. 30
Division 3A
Blue Ridge 42, Winslow 8
Round Valley 37, Snowflake 29
Show Low at Fountain Hills, cancelled
Surprise Paradise Honors at Kingman, cancelled
Mohave Valley River Valley at El Mirage Dysart, cancelled
River Valley 41, Paradise Honors 0
Yuma Catholic 84, Phoenix Cortez 0
Wickenburg 32, Phoenix Bourgade Catholic 14
Phoenix Christian 50, Chino Valley 20
Payson at Scottsdale Coronado
Mesa Eastmark 27, Amer.Leadership - Ironwood 12
Amer. Leadership - Gilbert 35, Gilbert Christian 0
Phoenix AZ College Prep 7, Chandler Valley Christian 0
Safford 24, Coolidge 21
Thatcher 49, Florence 38
Tucson Pusch Ridge 48, Queen Creek San Tan Foothills 13
Sahuarita at Tucson Amphitheater, cancelled
Sahuarita at Nogales, cancelled
Division 2A
St. Johns 55, Globe 0
Miami 72, Holbrook 22
San Tan Charter 36, Gilbert Arete Prep 34
Parker 54, Kingman Acad. 20
Camp Verde at Scottsdale Prep, cancelled
Buckeye Trivium Prep 49, Avondale St. John Paul II 14
Wellton Antelope 28, Laveen Heritage Acad. 21
Phoenix North Pointe Prep at Phoenix Veritas Prep, cancelled
Chandler Prep 20, Veritas Prep 8
Scottsdale Christian at Phoenix Valley Lutheran
Phoenix Ariz. Lutheran at Chandler Prep, cancelled
Glendale Prep 35, Tonopah Valley 16
Eloy Santa Cruz 43, Maricopa Sequoia Pathway 0
Willcox 50, Bisbee 16
Pima 52, Tombstone 7
Benson 12, Morenci 6
Division 1A
Mogollon 48, Williams 8
Joseph City 28, Fredonia 18
Colorado City El Capitan 40, Mayer 34
Bagdad 68, Bullhead City Mohave Accel. 12
Anthem Prep 56, Salome 6
Superior 56, Glendale Desert Hgts. Prep 12
Lincoln Prep 24, Duncan 22
St. David 58, San Manuel 0
Elfrida Valley Union at Fort Thomas, cancelled
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.