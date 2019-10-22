Prep football scores
Friday, Oct. 18
Division 3A
Payson 24, Show Low 15
Snowflake 63, Holbrook 0
Ganado 54, Page 52 (3 OT)
Kayenta Monument Valley 30, Tuba City 6
Ft. Defiance Window Rock 50, Chinle 6
Kingman Acad. at Mohave Valley River Valley
Wickenburg 15, Chino Valley 13
Buckeye Odyssey Inst. 28, Bourgade Catholic 10
Gilbert Christian 48, Scottsdale Coronado 42
Phoenix AZ College Prep 32, Fountain Hills 21
Phoenix NW Christian 56, Kingman 0
Chandler Valley Christian 61, Surprise Paradise Honors 13
Am.Leadership-Gilbert No. 48, Yuma Catholic 28
Am. Leadership-QC 26, Queen Creek Ben Franklin 14
Florence 32, Queen Creek San Tan Foothills 27
Tucson Sabino 34, Tucson Pusch Ridge 21
Sahuarita 51, Tucson Catalina 6
Safford 45, Tucson Tanque Verde 0
Division 2A
Round Valley 47, Morenci 12
St. Johns 14, Thatcher 7
Teec Nos Pos Red Mesa 68, Sanders Valley 12
Rock Point 20, Pinon 8
Keams Canyon Hopi 50, Many Farms 6
Tonopah Valley 34, Camp Verde 8
Sedona Red Rock 32, Phoenix North Pointe Prep 28
Wellton Antelope 35, Scottsdale Prep 9
Phoenix Ariz. Lutheran 33, Laveen Heritage Acad. 0
Phoenix Veritas Prep 55, Phoenix Valley Lutheran 14
San Manuel 35, Globe 12
Eloy Santa Cruz 61, Scottsdale Christian 7
Willcox 31, Miami 14
Benson 44, Bisbee 18
Tombstone 28, Tucson Santa Rita 21
Division 1A
Mogollon 70, Joseph City 8
Fort Thomas 52, Dishchii’Bikoh 0
Williams 68, Winkelman Hayden 6
Superior 64, Phoenix NFL Yet 16
St. David 70, Elfrida Valley Union 12
Duncan 34, Sells Baboquivari 16
Mayer 70, Colorado City El Capitan 18
Bullhead City Mohave Accel. 56, Winterhaven (Calif.) San Pasqual 34
Bagdad 62, PDSD 8
Salome 52, Anthem Prep 8
Thursday, Oct. 17
Alchesay 62, Tuba City Greyhills 6
Gilbert Arete Prep 60, Lincoln Prep 6
