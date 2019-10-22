East-leading Longhorns get past Cougars

Payson defenders Trevor Flores (left) and Porter Flake (32) separate Show Low quarterback Colten Yeager from the football during the first half of the Longhorns’ 24-15 win on Friday, Oct. 18. Connor Faust (54) dove in to recover the ball. The Cougars had four turnovers in a game that was close in each team’s offensive production. Payson improved to 7-1 overall and 3-0 in the 3A East region. Show Low (3-5, 0-3) plays host to Snowflake (6-2, 2-1 and second in the East) this Friday, Nov. 25, for a 7 p.m. game.

 Andy Staten/The Independent

Prep football scores

Friday, Oct. 18

Division 3A

Payson 24, Show Low 15

Snowflake 63, Holbrook 0

Ganado 54, Page 52 (3 OT)

Kayenta Monument Valley 30, Tuba City 6

Ft. Defiance Window Rock 50, Chinle 6

Kingman Acad. at Mohave Valley River Valley

Wickenburg 15, Chino Valley 13

Buckeye Odyssey Inst. 28, Bourgade Catholic 10

Gilbert Christian 48, Scottsdale Coronado 42

Phoenix AZ College Prep 32, Fountain Hills 21

Phoenix NW Christian 56, Kingman 0

Chandler Valley Christian 61, Surprise Paradise Honors 13

Am.Leadership-Gilbert No. 48, Yuma Catholic 28

Am. Leadership-QC 26, Queen Creek Ben Franklin 14

Florence 32, Queen Creek San Tan Foothills 27

Tucson Sabino 34, Tucson Pusch Ridge 21

Sahuarita 51, Tucson Catalina 6

Safford 45, Tucson Tanque Verde 0

Division 2A

Round Valley 47, Morenci 12

St. Johns 14, Thatcher 7

Teec Nos Pos Red Mesa 68, Sanders Valley 12

Rock Point 20, Pinon 8

Keams Canyon Hopi 50, Many Farms 6

Tonopah Valley 34, Camp Verde 8

Sedona Red Rock 32, Phoenix North Pointe Prep 28

Wellton Antelope 35, Scottsdale Prep 9

Phoenix Ariz. Lutheran 33, Laveen Heritage Acad. 0

Phoenix Veritas Prep 55, Phoenix Valley Lutheran 14

San Manuel 35, Globe 12

Eloy Santa Cruz 61, Scottsdale Christian 7

Willcox 31, Miami 14

Benson 44, Bisbee 18

Tombstone 28, Tucson Santa Rita 21

Division 1A

Mogollon 70, Joseph City 8

Fort Thomas 52, Dishchii’Bikoh 0

Williams 68, Winkelman Hayden 6

Superior 64, Phoenix NFL Yet 16

St. David 70, Elfrida Valley Union 12

Duncan 34, Sells Baboquivari 16

Mayer 70, Colorado City El Capitan 18

Bullhead City Mohave Accel. 56, Winterhaven (Calif.) San Pasqual 34

Bagdad 62, PDSD 8

Salome 52, Anthem Prep 8

Thursday, Oct. 17

Alchesay 62, Tuba City Greyhills 6

Gilbert Arete Prep 60, Lincoln Prep 6

