Prep football scores
Friday, Nov. 1
AIA Div. 1A Football Second Round
Mogollon 28, Bagdad 18
Winkelman Hayden 30, Salome 8
Williams 78, Gilbert Arete Prep 8
Superior 48, Fort Thomas 0
Division 3A
Blue Ridge 19, Payson 16
Show Low 47, Holbrook 6
Snowflake 34, Winslow 6
Ganado 68, Ft. Defiance Window Rock 12
Page 48, Kayenta Monument Valley 28
Tuba City 14, Chinle 8
Kingman Acad. at Kingman
Mohave Valley River Valley 32, Wickenburg 15
Yuma Catholic 32, Buckeye Odyssey Inst. 26
Phoenix Bourgade Catholic 48, Surprise Paradise Honors 35
Phoenix NW Christian 54, Chino Valley 0
Chandler Valley Christian 49, Fountain Hills 23
Phoenix AZ College Prep 21, Gilbert Christian 0
Am.Leadership-Gilbert North 69, Scottsdale Coronado 18
Queen Creek Ben Franklin 28, Queen Creek San Tan Foothills 14
Florence 49, Am.Leadership-Ironwood 14
Am.Leadership-QC 55, Coolidge 0
Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian 61, Tucson Catalina 0
Safford 28, Tucson Sabino 6
Sahuarita 63, Tucson Tanque Verde 8
Division 2A
Alchesay 32, Teec Nos Pos Red Mesa 8
Round Valley 57, Pima 16
St. Johns 49, Morenci 0
Thatcher 49, Tucson Santa Rita 0
Sanders Valley 50, Tuba City Greyhills 0
Pinon at Keams Canyon Hopi
Parker 60, Glendale Prep 24
Wellton Antelope 37, Sedona Red Rock 8
Goodyear Trivium Prep 41, Tonopah Valley 15
Eloy Santa Cruz 65, Laveen Heritage Acad. 7
Phoenix Veritas Prep 56, Phoenix North Pointe Prep 34
Phoenix Christian 49, Scottsdale Christian 7
Scottsdale Prep 40, Phoenix Valley Lutheran 13
Chandler Prep 26, Tempe Prep 6
Miami 20, Globe 16
San Manuel 48, San Carlos 8
Benson 56, Willcox 12
Bisbee 28, Tombstone 0
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Rock Point 28, Many Farms 8
