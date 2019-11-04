Prep football scores

Friday, Nov. 1

AIA Div. 1A Football Second Round

Mogollon 28, Bagdad 18

Winkelman Hayden 30, Salome 8

Williams 78, Gilbert Arete Prep 8

Superior 48, Fort Thomas 0

Division 3A

Blue Ridge 19, Payson 16

Show Low 47, Holbrook 6

Snowflake 34, Winslow 6

Ganado 68, Ft. Defiance Window Rock 12

Page 48, Kayenta Monument Valley 28

Tuba City 14, Chinle 8

Kingman Acad. at Kingman

Mohave Valley River Valley 32, Wickenburg 15

Yuma Catholic 32, Buckeye Odyssey Inst. 26

Phoenix Bourgade Catholic 48, Surprise Paradise Honors 35

Phoenix NW Christian 54, Chino Valley 0

Chandler Valley Christian 49, Fountain Hills 23

Phoenix AZ College Prep 21, Gilbert Christian 0

Am.Leadership-Gilbert North 69, Scottsdale Coronado 18

Queen Creek Ben Franklin 28, Queen Creek San Tan Foothills 14

Florence 49, Am.Leadership-Ironwood 14

Am.Leadership-QC 55, Coolidge 0

Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian 61, Tucson Catalina 0

Safford 28, Tucson Sabino 6

Sahuarita 63, Tucson Tanque Verde 8

Division 2A

Alchesay 32, Teec Nos Pos Red Mesa 8

Round Valley 57, Pima 16

St. Johns 49, Morenci 0

Thatcher 49, Tucson Santa Rita 0

Sanders Valley 50, Tuba City Greyhills 0

Pinon at Keams Canyon Hopi

Parker 60, Glendale Prep 24

Wellton Antelope 37, Sedona Red Rock 8

Goodyear Trivium Prep 41, Tonopah Valley 15

Eloy Santa Cruz 65, Laveen Heritage Acad. 7

Phoenix Veritas Prep 56, Phoenix North Pointe Prep 34

Phoenix Christian 49, Scottsdale Christian 7

Scottsdale Prep 40, Phoenix Valley Lutheran 13

Chandler Prep 26, Tempe Prep 6

Miami 20, Globe 16

San Manuel 48, San Carlos 8

Benson 56, Willcox 12

Bisbee 28, Tombstone 0

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Rock Point 28, Many Farms 8

