Saturday, Aug. 24
Douglas 49, Tucson Tanque Verde 7
Monument Valley (Utah) 13, Many Farms 8
Wellton Antelope at Juneau Douglas (AK)
Friday, Aug. 23
Division 3A
Blue Ridge 41, Winslow 21
Show Low 36, Round Valley 18
Snowflake 8, Payson 7
Payson 30, Page 20
Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 49, Holbrook 16
Queen Creek Ben Franklin 48, Ganado 6
Ft. Defiance Window Rock 48, Wingate (N.M.) 0
St. Johns 41, Kingman Academy 0
Kingman 58, Pinon 0
Mohave Valley River Valley 49, Needles (Calif.) 18
Parker 30, Chino Valley 23
Yuma Catholic 62, San Manuel 7
Buckeye Odyssey Inst. 55, Queen Creek San Tan Foothills 18
Phoenix Northwest Christian 45, Fountain Hills 20
Phoenix Arcadia 62, Scottsdale Coronado 14
Chandler Valley Christian 43, Scottsdale Christian 0
Phoenix AZ College Prep 31, Chandler Prep 17
Amer. Leadership - QC 51, Amer. Leadership - Ironwood 0
Amer. Leadership - Gilbert 40, Gilbert Christian 10
Coolidge 23, Phoenix Bourgade Catholic 3
Eloy Santa Cruz 34, Sahuarita 18
Tucson Pusch Ridge 42, Rio Rico 0
Division 2A
Alchesay 22, Globe 6
Show Low 36, Round Valley 18
St. Johns 41, Kingman Academy 0
Thatcher at Morenci
Kingman 58, Pinon 0
Parker 30, Chino Valley 23
Yuma Catholic 62, San Manuel 7
Goodyear Trivium Prep 47, Glendale Prep 14
Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 49, Holbrook 16
Chandler Valley Christian 43, Scottsdale Christian 0
Scottsdale Prep 36, Laveen Heritage Acad. 0
Phoenix AZ College Prep 31, Chandler Prep 17
Eloy Santa Cruz 34, Sahuarita 18
Willcox at Lordsburg (N.M.)
Division 1A
Elfrida Valley Union 66, (Cibecue) Dishchii’Bikoh 0
Mogollon 58, Gilbert Arete Prep 0
Williams 75, Anthem Prep 0
Mayer at St. David
Littlefield Beaver Dam (Nev.) at Colorado City El Capitan
Duncan 26, Kearny Ray 20
Fort Thomas at Sells Baboquivari
Phoenix NFL Yet 48, Lincoln Prep 6
Salome 72, Bullhead City Mohave Accelerated 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.