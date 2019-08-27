Saturday, Aug. 24

Douglas 49, Tucson Tanque Verde 7

Monument Valley (Utah) 13, Many Farms 8

Wellton Antelope at Juneau Douglas (AK)

Friday, Aug. 23

Division 3A

Blue Ridge 41, Winslow 21

Show Low 36, Round Valley 18

Snowflake 8, Payson 7

Payson 30, Page 20

Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 49, Holbrook 16

Queen Creek Ben Franklin 48, Ganado 6

Ft. Defiance Window Rock 48, Wingate (N.M.) 0

St. Johns 41, Kingman Academy 0

Kingman 58, Pinon 0

Mohave Valley River Valley 49, Needles (Calif.) 18

Parker 30, Chino Valley 23

Yuma Catholic 62, San Manuel 7

Buckeye Odyssey Inst. 55, Queen Creek San Tan Foothills 18

Phoenix Northwest Christian 45, Fountain Hills 20

Phoenix Arcadia 62, Scottsdale Coronado 14

Chandler Valley Christian 43, Scottsdale Christian 0

Phoenix AZ College Prep 31, Chandler Prep 17

Amer. Leadership - QC 51, Amer. Leadership - Ironwood 0

Amer. Leadership - Gilbert 40, Gilbert Christian 10

Coolidge 23, Phoenix Bourgade Catholic 3

Eloy Santa Cruz 34, Sahuarita 18

Tucson Pusch Ridge 42, Rio Rico 0

Division 2A

Alchesay 22, Globe 6

Thatcher at Morenci

Goodyear Trivium Prep 47, Glendale Prep 14

Scottsdale Prep 36, Laveen Heritage Acad. 0

Willcox at Lordsburg (N.M.)

Division 1A

Elfrida Valley Union 66, (Cibecue) Dishchii’Bikoh 0

Mogollon 58, Gilbert Arete Prep 0

Williams 75, Anthem Prep 0

Mayer at St. David

Littlefield Beaver Dam (Nev.) at Colorado City El Capitan

Duncan 26, Kearny Ray 20

Fort Thomas at Sells Baboquivari

Phoenix NFL Yet 48, Lincoln Prep 6

Salome 72, Bullhead City Mohave Accelerated 0

